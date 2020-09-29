Leeds United player exit imminent as EFL club seal agreement

Leeds United right-back Bryce Hosannah is reportedly set to join League Two side Bradford City on loan, with the move expected to be completed today.

The Whites have been keen to send some of their up-and-coming young players on loan in the EFL this term, with Jordan Stevens joining Swindon Town and Alfie McCalmont securing a move to Oldham Athletic.

It appears that Hosannah will be the next player to leave Elland Road on a temporary basis as, according to Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post, the defender will join the Bantams on a temporary deal.

It is understood that the 21-year-old’s loan move should go through today.

The right-back joined the Whites from Crystal Palace in 2017 but is yet to make his senior debut for the Yorkshire club, despite having been named in one of Marcelo Bielsa’s matchday squads last term.

Hosannah’s development has been hampered by injury issues in recent years, while his father revealed earlier this year that Leeds rejected offers for the player in January.

It appears Victor Orta and co. feel now is the right time to send the 21-year-old out to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He will join a Bradford side that have made a solid start to the season – picking up five points from their first three League Two games.

The Verdict

In recent years, it has seemed as if Leeds preferred to keep many of their promising young players in house but Hosannah looks to be the latest to be sent out on loan this summer.

A move to Bradford to play some regular senior football looks to be ideal for his development and the proximity of the club should allow him to settle well.

The Bantams are signing an exciting prospect and someone that should be hungry to impress.

With the Whites now a Premier League club, it’s going to be harder than ever for academy products to push through into the first team squad but they have seen that a pathway is there under Bielsa.