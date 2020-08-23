Leeds United player edging closer to Elland Road exit, deal to join Championship club is close

Huddersfield Town are close to securing a deal to take Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts on loan for next season, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Gotts was part of a group of Leeds’ younger players who were heavily involved in and around the match day squad last season as the Whites secured the Championship title, but the 20-year-old only made two appearances in the first team last term which came in defeats at Cardiff City in the Championship and Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Carlos Corberan worked with Gotts last season at Leeds and so the new Huddersfield head coach will obviously have had time to assess the midfielder’s qualities, so if he feels that the 20-year-old is suited to the style of play he is wanting to implement then it could be a good move for both parties.

QUIZ: Are these 10 facts about Huddersfield actually true?

1 of 10 Huddersfield Town were formed in 1908 True False

Huddersfield had been linked with interest in the midfielder, and now it is thought that they are nearing completion of a temporary deal for Gotts, which would see the 20-year-old get the chance to make an impression in the Championship with the Terriers.

Huddersfield. Active. Want Struijk from Leeds on loan. Close to Gotts loan too. Fancy Lindsay at Stoke as do Sheff Wed and Blackburn. Loans look most likely there. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2020

The verdict

This seems like a smart addition for Huddersfield, with Gotts a player with obvious potential who needs to go out and get more regular game time under his belt, and the obvious connection with Corberan makes Huddersfield the ideal place for him to go out on loan to.

Huddersfield will not have vast amounts of money available to them so these sorts of loan moves maybe key to them competing at the right end of the table next term, and Gotts will be a player who will have learnt much from the likes of Kalvin Phillips over the last year.

While Corberan will need to show that he also has the ability to coach players in his own right, the fact that he is used to working with Gotts under Bielsa means that both parties will be familiar with each other and it should therefore allow the midfielder to perform straight away for the Terriers.