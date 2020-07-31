Leeds United player edges closer to sealing temporary Elland Road departure

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson is set to be loaned out to Scottish side Aberdeen ahead of the 2020/21 season according to the Daily Record.

The 19-year-old has struggled for regular minutes in senior football whilst with Leeds, and Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping that a loan spell away from the club can further his development.

Edmondson has only made two first-team appearances for the Whites, and he’ll be eager to prove himself in senior football at the earliest of opportunities.

He has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances whilst playing for Leeds’ Under-23s team, so it’s unsurprising to see Edmondson attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth revealed that a new contract is likely to be offered by Leeds before Edmondson agrees a loan move to Aberdeen.

Ryan Edmondson off to Aberdeen on loan until January. Leeds United are looking at a contract renewal for the striker, too.#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 31, 2020

A move to Aberdeen could see him find the regular game time he’s looking for as well, with Curtis Main and Sam Cosgrove currently sidelined through injury.

Therfore, it seems as though Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is keen to find an adequate replacement before the new season gets under way this weekend.

The Dons finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership in last year’s league campaign, and they’ll be hoping they can keep the pressure on the likes of Celtic and Rangers for as long as possible.

Can you remember which club Leeds United signed these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

The Verdict:

This is a smart move for both parties involved.

Aberdeen need to add depth to their striking options ahead of the new season, whilst Leeds needed to loan out Edmondson to further his development in senior football.

It was highly unlikely that he was going to feature for Leeds’ first-team this season, with Marcelo Bielsa likely to sign a striker to challenge Patrick Bamford for his starting spot in the Premier League next term.

If Edmondson can impress out on loan with Aberdeen, then he could be challenging for a starting spot in the Leeds squad in future seasons.