Highlights Leeds United staged a comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City in their Championship opener.

Young midfielder Archie Gray impressed with his athletic and confident performance, earning praise from EFL pundit Sam Parkin.

Gray's display suggests he could play a significant role for Leeds United this season, showcasing his footballing intelligence and passing abilities.

Leeds United clawed themselves back to claim a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City in their Championship curtain-raiser at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites were stunned into silence after a series of blitzing transitions saw the visitors race into a two-goal lead by half-time, with debutant Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo both getting on the scoresheet.

The crowd demanded a response, and Leeds got the ball rolling for just that when Liam Cooper ousted Aaron Ramsey in the air to head home from a Crysencio Summerville corner minutes after the interval.

From there on in, the complexion of the showdown was underlined by unwavering dominance from Leeds, who continuously tested the Bluebirds' resolve with a flurry of attacks that eventually culminated in Summerville's well-driven equaliser minutes from time.

Various schools of thought have since emerged, and while there is an undeniable notion that Leeds need to shore up defensively and assert their dominance on matches from the offset if they are to compete right at the very top of the tree this term, positives can definitely be taken, too.

One of those is the performance of young midfielder Archie Gray.

The 17-year-old was thrown in at the deep end to make his first ever start in Leeds colours but did not once appear out of his depth for Daniel Farke's side.

And his unfazed display has subsequently prompted a significant vote of praise from EFL Pundit Sam Parkin, who took to the 'What The EFL?!' podcast to laud the prodigy.

What has been said about Archie Gray's performance against Cardiff City?

Parkin explained on the podcast: "This was incredibly impressive, 17-year-old in the heart of Leeds' midfield, obviously from the Gray dynasty.

"Very athletic, tall stature, but incredible awareness, taking the ball - really under pressure in the early part of this game is seeing your teammates just giving him the ball when he was surrounded by Cardiff players.

"Nice little pirouettes, drop of the shoulders away from players, but it was more the use of the ball that I love.

"The pass in the first half which created the chance for (Wilfried) Gnonto I think it was, through the lines, being pressurised as well, really thumped into his teammates.

"I mean he looked like a 28-year-old, I know it's a cliche but so confident.

"I saw him absolutely berating teammates as well, which immediately you say 'that's someone that's ready, that's someone that's confident, that's somebody that has probably had football all around him, generations of football, people around him teaching him how to make his way in the game.'

"But I thought it was incredibly impressive."

Will Archie Gray feature more for Leeds United in the Championship?

Although Gray's youthful age will naturally, and rightly call for cautious measures in terms of integrating him into the unforgiving trials and tribulations of second-tier football, it is nonetheless difficult to not be excited about the role that he could play at Elland Road this term.

He did not look out of place either physically or technically against a side who worked doggedly and relentlessly out of possession, and look capable of making their own designs in the top-half of the Championship moving forward.

Make no mistake about it, that will have truly displayed to Farke that Gray is a ready at such a young age, and while he is still far from the finished article, his athleticism, footballing intelligence and line-breaking passing abilities already stand out at this level, meaning that he should feature with regularity as Leeds look to plot a promotion bid.