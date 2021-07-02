Leeds United player departs Elland Road to sign for EFL side on loan

Morecambe have completed the signing of Alfie McCalmont on loan for the season as they prepare for life in League One.

The Shrimps secured a historic promotion to the third tier last season, although they have had a summer of change with Stephen Robinson succeeding Derek Adams after the Scotsman left for Bradford City.

And, the Northern Irishman has quickly got to work as he looks to build a squad that can survive and the arrival of McCalmont was confirmed on social media this afternoon.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated at Elland Road but he has understandably had to leave for regular minutes and the midfielder starred for Oldham last season, scoring eight goals in 35 games.

So, the logical next step for the Whites was to send McCalmont to a higher level and they will now assess his progress as he plays in the third tier.

McCalmont will also hope that playing in League One will give him more opportunities to play for Northern Ireland, with the youngster having two senior caps to his name.

The verdict

This seems as though it’s a great move for all parties. Firstly, Morecambe need to strengthen their midfield following promotion and they are adding a talented, young player with plenty of potential.

Meanwhile, McCalmont is moving to a club that should give him the game time that he will want, which is something that Leeds would’ve prioritised as they searched for his next club.

Now, it’s down to the player to take the chances that will come his way in the next year and it will be interesting to see how his career will develop from this.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.