Leeds United player departs Elland Road to join EFL side

Northampton Town have completed the signing of Ryan Edmondson, with the striker linking up with the League One side for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old is very highly-rated at Elland Road, although he has understandably had to go out on loan in search of regular minutes.

Edmondson spent the first part of the campaign in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen, scoring two goals in 14 games, although many of those appearances came from the bench.

Therefore, Leeds decided to bring the teenager back, with the intention of sending him somewhere where he can be the main man.

And, Northampton confirmed on their official site that they had won the race for the player, who could be in line to make his Cobblers debut against Oxford this weekend.

His addition will be a very welcome one for Keith Curle, who knows he needs more firepower if the team are to pull clear in their relegation battle.

The side are currently 19th in the third-tier, just one point above the bottom four.

The verdict

This seems like it’s the ideal move for all parties. Whilst Edmondson did okay with the Dons, he needs to be playing 90 minutes every week for his development.

That should come at Northampton, who are short on goals, and the Leeds man will certainly help on that front.

Ultimately, it’s now down to Edmondson to start showing why he is highly regarded, and if he lives up to his potential it could turn out to be a shrewd addition by Curle.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.