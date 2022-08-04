Leeds United player departs Elland Road to join EFL side

Oxford United have announced the signing of Lewis Bate on a season long loan deal from Leeds United.

The 19-year-old started his career with Chelsea before making the move to Elland Road last season.

Since being with the Whites, the midfielder has already been able to get three Premier League appearances under his belt showing the potential he possesses.

The youngster also has caps for both the England U17 and U18 team under his belt.

He now makes the move to Oxford United in League One in the hope of getting some regular game time under his belt and learning about the first team game.

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season with an eighth places finish, Karl Robinson has been hard at work this summer attempting to strengthen his side in the hope that they can break into the top six this time round.

The boss has done plenty of work and Bate becomes the Us seventh signing of the season.

Speaking on his new addition, Robinson told the club’s Official Media: “We need young players who feel they have something to prove, and Lewis is just that. He’s one of those players that’s just going to get better and better, and he’s already got a good amount of experience under his belt, despite his young age.”

Oxford host Cambridge United this weekend as they look for their first win of the season and Bate will no doubt be hoping he can get some minutes for his new side.

The Verdict:

This is a brilliant bit of business from Oxford and shows a real intent to progress this season and break into the top six to fight for promotion.

Despite being just 19-years-old, it’s clear to see that Bate has plenty of potential especially considering the fact he already has Premier League appearances under his belt.

For now, it’s about toughening up and adapting to the world of first team football and a loan at Oxford will give him the chance to do this and get some regular minutes.

You can see this being a successful loan move and one that both parties should benefit from.