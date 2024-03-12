Highlights Leeds United set to part ways with Ian Poveda this summer on a free transfer after limited playing time.

Leeds United will not offer Ian Poveda a new contract, so he will leave on a free transfer in the summer window.

Ian Poveda set to leave Leeds United

The 24-year-old winger joined the Whites in 2020 from Manchester City, in a deal that was seen as a coup for the Yorkshire side at the time.

However, whilst Poveda has shown flashes of his ability over the years, he has failed to make himself a regular at Elland Road, making 36 appearances during that period.

With his minutes limited in the current campaign, it was agreed that Poveda would join Sheffield Wednesday in January, and it’s a move that has worked out well so far, as he has starred for Danny Rohl’s side.

Beyond that, Poveda’s future is unclear, as his deal with Leeds is set to expire, and even though it was going to be difficult to see the wide man get in ahead of the likes of Dan James, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, they may have decided to offer him a new deal to protect their asset.

But, it appears that won’t be the case, as Football Insider have revealed that Poveda is set to be a free agent in the coming months.

Sheffield Wednesday will surely try to sign Ian Poveda

With Poveda set to be available on a free, it would be a huge shock if the Owls didn’t look to bring the player to Hillsborough on a permanent basis.

He may have only moved to Wednesday late in the January window, but the impact Poveda has had on the side is clear to see. In the six games he has started, Rohl’s side have won five, with that outstanding form giving the team a real chance of pulling off an unlikely escape from relegation.

Of course, it’s not only about Poveda, and some will point out that he has registered just one assist in that period, but he has been very useful in many ways for the manager.

His technical ability and close control gives the Owls another threat in the final third, and he has pace which gives a spark that some of his teammates lack.

Poveda missed Wednesday’s previous game against Leeds as part of the loan agreement, and his absence was felt, as whilst they started well and looked a threat from set-plays, they lacked that guile and creativity as the game went on.

Ian Poveda’s future

However, unfortunately for Wednesday, his form with them isn’t going to have gone unnoticed, so there’s every chance that other clubs will be monitoring his situation.

Ultimately, the decision is then going to come down to Poveda, and he will need to make the best decision for himself, and there are sure to be several offers on the table.

But, he seems to be enjoying his time with Wednesday, so that could give them an advantage over any rivals, particularly if they stay up.

Right now, though, his only focus will be on helping Rohl’s side climb out of the bottom three, with Poveda sure to be back in the XI when Wednesday face Ipswich this weekend.