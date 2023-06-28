Leeds United supporters are braced for the departures of plenty of their key players this summer as they adjust to life in the Championship for at least one season, and those exits are likely to include striker Rodrigo.

Three years ago, the West Yorkshire outfit smashed their transfer record to bring the Spaniard to Elland Road, paying £27 million to Valencia for his services despite only scoring four times in La Liga the season prior.

He could not hit double figures in his first two Premier League seasons however for United, scoring seven times in his debut campaign and just six in 2021-22, but he finally came to life in the last 12 months.

Firing in 15 goals in all competitions, Rodrigo's efforts were not enough to keep Leeds in the Premier League, and as he's still in and around the Spain national team squad with 28 caps and eight goals to his name, the 32-year-old has always been expected to be one of the players to leave this summer.

Who will Rodrigo be signing for?

Plenty of clubs have been linked for Rodrigo already this summer, but it appears that he is set to depart European football altogether.

That is because according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade, Rodrigo is on the verge of putting pen-to-paper on a deal to sign for Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan, managed by former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim who has just been appointed ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Al-Rayyan finished ninth out of 12 teams in the Qatar Stars League last season and Rodrigo will be expected to fire in the goals to help them up the table under Jardim.

How much will Leeds United receive for Rodrigo?

We can assume that it will be a permanent transfer for Rodrigo to exit Elland Road, but details of a fee are not known.

However, there have been reports in recent weeks claiming that the Spaniard has a tiny £3 million release clause in his contract because of the club's relegation to the Championship - which would be an incredible financial loss for the Whites.

Everton and Sevilla - who recently appointed ex-Leeds man Victor Orta as their sporting director and the man who would have been responsible for Rodrigo's release clause if it is genuine - have both been reportedly keen on the 32-year-old this summer, but his next move looks set to be to the Middle East.