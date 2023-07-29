Highlights Leeds United have lost a number of players following their relegation from the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Islan Meslier is the latest name to want to leave Elland Road.

No offers have yet been made for the goalkeeper.

As the building blocks continue to be constructed by new boss Daniel Farke ahead of Leeds United's bid to immediately return to the Premier League following relegation, they are primed to lose a number of players within that.

It does not come as too much of a surprise given the pedigree carried by certain members of the Leeds squad, and the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Tyler Adams and Crysencio Summerville, among others, could all well leave West Yorkshire before the end of August.

It comes as an inevitable and wholly natural squad exodus that has already encompassed the high-profile departures of Rodrigo Moreno, Max Wober, Marc Roca, Robin Koch, Brendan Aaaronson on either a temporary or permanent basis, which should work in Leeds' benefit from a financial perspective after getting some presumably sizeable salaries off the wage bill.

Now, another player is vying to join those names in stepping through the Elland Road exit door, with Football Insider disclosing that goalkeeper Ilian Meslier wants to leave the club this summer.

What has been reported about Ilian Meslier's Leeds United transfer stance?

The report explains that Meslier, who harbors no ambitions of plying his trade in the second-tier next season, is keen to move on from Leeds, though no formal offers have yet been submitted for his signature.

The Frenchman had formerly emerged on the radars of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. However, the latter two have both since bolstered their options between the sticks by acquiring Andre Onana and Guglielmo Vicario respectively, in what will come as a blow to Meslier.

That now renders a Premier League return for Meslier more unlikely, and he may have to hope that a continental offer arises to prize him away from Leeds in the coming weeks.

Indeed, he could even end up keeping goal for Leeds in their season opener at home to Cardiff City next Sunday should a departure fail to materialize by then, though that will, of course, hinge upon discussions between himself and Farke pertaining to just how committed he is until he leaves and the imminent arrival of Karl Darlow.

How much is Leeds United's Ilian Meslier worth?

Yesterday, a separate report from Football Insider revealed that Leeds are requesting offers between £20-25m for Meslier, who remains under contract at the club until 2026.

That leaves them under no direct pressure to sell, although an additional cash influx would not go amiss either.

It had previously been reported that Leeds had placed a £40m price tag on Meslier's head for potential suitors. However, you feel that the poor performances towards the back-end of last season that even saw him dropped by Sam Allardyce coupled with the Whites' new status as a Championship club have provoked a decrease in that valuation.

Meslier is evidently a talented goalkeeper on his day and when he has confidence, but it would be hard to envisage too many clubs lining up to fork out Leeds' original asking price.

Therefore, a fee just north of £20m appears much more sensible if they are to move him on before the window ends.