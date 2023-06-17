West Ham United have emerged in the race to sign Robin Koch from Leeds United, with the Germany centre-back viewed a potential replacement to Declan Rice should he leave the club.

Leeds are expected to lose a number of senior players following relegation from the Premier League, as they embark on a first EFL campaign since 2019/20.

Koch is one of those, with the German international looking to continue in the top-flight to boost his fading prospects of featuring for his country at the 2024 European Championships.

Who is interested in signing Koch at Leeds?

Over the last week it's been reported that both Manchester United and Tottenham have held talks over the 26-year-old.

He's also got admirers in the form of Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, as per 90min.

Tobi Altschäffl of BILD confirms the interests of both Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham at this stage. Writing on Twitter, he states: "In addition to Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham entered the race for Robin Koch."

Somewhat surprisingly, the centre-back is being discussed as a midfield option at West Ham and someone that could potentially replace Rice, who is sought-after this summer.

"At West Ham he is being discussed as a six and a possible Rice successor," Altschäffl continues.

Koch has played in central midfield at Leeds before, most notably under Marcelo Bielsa as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips. He also played in that position in three of Leeds' four games under Sam Allardyce at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Whilst West Ham hold an interest, it's stated that Koch has an eye on a return to Germany.

"Koch's tendency is more towards the Bundesliga," Altschäffl concludes.

Is a Leeds exit likely for Koch?

At this stage it feels nailed on.

Koch has 12 months left on his deal at Leeds and there's little chance of extending that beyond the summer of 2024.

There appears to be no desire from the player to actually play in the Championship and there are plenty of clubs interested.

Could Koch be a good replacement for Rice at West Ham?

Whilst we've seen Koch do OK in a makeshift holding midfield role, he's very limited, and it would be a huge ask for him to replace one of the best midfielders in the world at West Ham.

Rice has proven to be something of a beast for David Moyes in recent seasons and if he's leaving this season, he's going to have to be replaced with a player that's a more traditional central midfielder.

Koch wouldn't be a suitable replacement.