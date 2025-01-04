This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been reported that Leeds United have placed a bid for RC Lens’ 20-year-old central defender Abdukodir Khusanov, although Spurs, Man City, and Newcastle United are also reported to be interested.

According to French outlet Top Mercato, Lens’ owner is hoping to generate more cash for the club in January, in order to better balance their financial situation, even if this means key players leaving the club.

Daniel Farke’s men are currently vying for automatic promotion from the Championship, but will still be looking to strengthen their squad to ensure they get over the line and secure promotion.

Top Mercato state that Leeds are ready to table a mammoth offer of €20 million (£16.6 million) for the Uzbekistan international, but also face competition from some of Europe’s top sides, including Premier League giants.

Given their financial situation, Lens appear keen to sell, but only if their asking price is met. It is instead being reported that Lens have set their asking price between €25 and €30 million, which may be stretching out of the Whites' price range for a mid-season deal.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are among the Premier League names interested, but PSG and RB Leipzig are keeping tabs on his progress elsewhere on the continent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City are also keen on the young defender, although Sky Sports transfer expert Lyall Thomas is reporting that the interest is not advanced yet.

The Leeds United verdict on Abdukodir Khusanov

We asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his thoughts on the reported interest from Leeds and whether it is ludicrous to even suggest if they are interested, given the other names involved in the race.

He said: "The fact that teams like Man City, Newcastle, and Spurs seem to be linked with Khusanov, does sort of tell you about his abilities and the sort of level that he's playing at in France in the top-flight, especially.

"But I can't help but question it, because not only why Leeds would be able to sign a player of this calibre, but why we would be targeting such a high-quality player and breaking the Championship transfer record, it would seem, for a centre-back when we already have what is probably the best pairing in the division.

"That is, obviously, just my opinion. But it does seem that way when you look at the numbers Leeds are putting up defensively. We might need some cover, though, if Max Wöber's injuries persist or even if he leaves.

"He's been speculated to, but to spend that much in January when we are currently already so good defensively? It does seem a strange one.

"It's not the area of the pitch that desperately needs improving at the moment. I'd have confidence that he would be a really good signing and solid investment long-term.

"But if we have €20 million to spare, then I do think it should be spent on other positions and not the centre of our defence."

Abdukodir Khusanov's Career Apps (As Per FotMob - 03/01/24) Team Apps Goals RC Lens 31 0 Energetik-BGU 37 4 Uzbekistan (INTL) 14 0

Related Daniel Farke drops update on Junior Firpo situation at Leeds United Daniel Farke has confirmed Junior Firpo could be set for a return to Leeds United action in the coming weeks.

Leeds have more pressing priorities in January

Kris is right to question the motivation, because they are not in need of a player that would come in and start in central defence. The Whites are, however, in need of more attacking options and depth.

That is where the money would be better spent in this current transfer window, with a differential player in attacking midfield that can break lines making more of a difference than taking Joe Rodon or Pascal Struijk out of the side.

In tight games that are low-margin, having a playmaker that can break open a game and split defences with line-breaking passes would make more difference to this current Leeds side.

Per FotMob, Farke and co. have conceded the fewest xGA (expected goals against) in the league, but there have been numerous games already that have ended level or in a single-goal defeat that Leeds won't want too many repeats of in the final half of the campaign.