Leeds United have made a late move to hijack Celtic's reappointment of Brendan Rodgers with the Yorkshire club's prospective new owners set to go all out to try and land the Northern Irish coach, according to the Daily Record.

It is understood that Rodgers has already turned down Crystal Palace as he is not interested in another Premier League firefighting job but the Whites are hopeful they can tempt him to take charge of the rebuilding project at Elland Road with the prospect of sizeable transfer war chest.

Leeds United new manager hunt

Football League World sources revealed earlier this week that interviews had begun as Leeds ramped up the search for their Sam Allardyce replacement ahead of their return to the Championship.

FLW understands that Rodgers, who left Leicester City late last season, is among the preferred candidates, alongside current West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan and former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke.

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker are also thought to be lower down on the club's shortlist.

The 50-year-old is also on Celtic's wishlist as they search for a replacement for Ange Postecoglou and the Daily Record revealed yesterday that he'd been convinced to consider returning to the Scottish giants for a second spell and had asked for some time to mull over his decision.

It is said that while the 2022/23 SPFL champions are continuing to hold talks with alternative options, they remain optimistic that Rodgers will put pen to paper on a deal that has been agreed in principle by the end of the week.

Leeds United's plan to hijack Celtic deal

It seems Leeds have not given up hope of landing Rodgers themselves just yet, however, as the report claims that they have launched a late move to hijack Celtic's deal.

The Championship club's prospective new owners, 49ers Enterprises, have made the former Foxes boss their top target and are ready to go all out to land him.

In a fresh twist in the saga, it has been revealed that Rodgers turned down Palace this summer as he is not interested in another Premier League firefighting job.

Leeds are understood to feel that they can tempt him to Elland Road with the prospect of leading a fallen giant back to the top flight and are ready to back him significantly in the transfer market as a result - with their incoming American owners keen to test whether that will be enough to hijack Celtic's deal.