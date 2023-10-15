Highlights Leeds United are planning to send young winger Sean McGurk out on loan to further his development and gain more first-team experience.

McGurk has been with Leeds for two years but has yet to make his league debut. However, he has impressed at the youth level, scoring three times in six Premier League 2 outings.

Leeds is open to offers from the right club and will consider a loan move for McGurk if it provides the right environment for his development and guarantees sufficient game-time.

Aside from the real bulk of players that Leeds United were forced to part ways with following their Premier League relegation, they also sanctioned some loan departures for their young talents.

Sonny Perkins and Sam Greenwood joined Oxford United and Middlesbrough respectively, with the latter having a controversial £1.5m option-to-buy that could well see him become a Boro player on a permanent basis next year.

Cody Drameh is out on loan too, although that’s spelled the end of his Whites career more than anything, while Darko Gyabi feels poised for a January switch after being unable to leave over the summer.

He’s not the only Leeds player who could leave on loan in the coming months, however, as Alan Nixon’s recent Patreon report has revealed that they’re also planning to send out young winger Sean McGurk.

Who is Leeds United’s Sean McGurk?

McGurk has been with Leeds for two years now, having been signed from Wigan Athletic by Marcelo Bielsa in 2021.

Despite that, the winger hasn’t had much of a look in at Elland Road and is still awaiting his league debut, although he did feature in an EFL trophy fixture against Bolton Wanderers last term.

That said, the 20-year-old prospect has caught the eye at youth level and has been in inspired form for the Whites thus far, scoring three times and providing an assist in six Premier League 2 outings.

Will Sean McGurk leave Leeds?

The report discloses that Leeds are eyeing a loan departure for McGurk, who is failing to get a look in under Daniel Farke at first-team level.

But they won’t simply send him anywhere, as Nixon adds that they’re open to offers from the right club - meaning potential suitors will likely need to propose the right environment for his development to be furthered, while also providing adequate assurances over his game-time.

Leeds have picked up after a slow start and are now realising their ambitions of competing at the top-end of the Championship, although they're still not pursuing the automatic promotion places as they'd have envisaged.

Nonetheless, they've found their rhythm as of late and, as such, there'll be no place for inexperienced youngsters like McGurk in the first team in the near future.

Should Leeds United loan out Sean McGurk?

It’s very much a no-brainer at this point in time, as McGurk clearly needs to experience consistent first-team football for the betterment of his career.

He’s clearly outgrowing age-group football, so a loan move feels like the smartest plan for his immediate future.

It’ll be interesting to see how he gets on should he leave and whether he can even force his way into Farke’s thinking next term, that’s for sure.