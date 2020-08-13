Leeds United plan in Ben White transfer pursuit becomes clearer

A third Leeds United bid for Ben White is on the horizon, according to Sky Sports.

Leeds are hot on the heels of White this summer, with Marcelo Bielsa keen to add the centre-back to his squad after such an impressive loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

It has been reported that two bids of £18.5m and £22m have been rejected by the Seagulls, who are digging their heels in and not playing ball as Leeds begin to prepare for life back in the Premier League.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (12/08, 17:46), a third bid for White is on the horizon, but it isn’t clear the fee that Leeds will go to in pursuit of the 22-year-old.

White made 49 appearances for Leeds across all competitions last season, missing a total of just 45 minutes.

In the Championship, White was ever-present and didn’t miss a minute for Bielsa’s side, playing the bulk of his 46 appearances in the heart of defence alongside Liam Cooper as Leeds won the title.

He showed versatility by playing in a three-man defence, as well as a flat-four, whilst Bielsa also gave White a taste of football in a holding midfield position on occasions when Kalvin Phillips wasn’t available.

The Verdict

White is Leeds’ top transfer target, that is clear and Bielsa seems like he will do whatever he can to get him back.

So far, Brighton aren’t bowing to Leeds’ bids, but that could all change and we may even see player power come into play later in the summer.

Whether Brighton accept Leeds’ third bid remains to be seen, but you do sense this saga might go all the way.

Thoughts? Let us know!