Leeds United left it late, but their 2-1 win over Preston North End on Sunday afternoon meant that Daniel Farke's side kept the pressure on Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion race.

It was a scrappy affair at Elland Road with 10 yellow cards dished out overall, but Joel Piroe's stoppage time penalty was enough to secure the three points for the Whites, and it showed the strength of Farke's options in attack that he was able to bring the Dutchman on in the second half.

The same perhaps cannot be said for the defensive depth in the squad at Leeds though, with a number of players - whether they are centre-backs or full-backs - being linked with a move to West Yorkshire this month.

Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts and Ben Davies have all been linked with transfer moves in a bid to help ease the load on Farke's current options, but now a new transfer target is said to have emerged for the Championship's fourth-placed side.

Everton defender Godfrey on Leeds transfer radar

According to reports from Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Leeds are one of a number of clubs interested in out of favour Everton defender en Godfrey in the final week-and-a-half of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old made the move to the Toffees from Norwich City in 2020, agreeing a deal that could reach £25 million in the future, and he was initially a regular in their first-team upon his arrival at Goodison Park.

However, a fractured fibula very early on last season kept the versatile defender out for four months, and even though he did start matches under Sean Dyche when he returned at both sides of full-back, Godfrey has barely kicked a ball during the current campaign, playing just three times in all competitions.

Ben Godfrey's Everton Premier League Stats 2022-23 Appearances 13 Average Minutes Per Game 62 Goals 0 Assists 1 Touches Per Game 31.8 Clean Sheets 1 Tackles Per Game 1.5 Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 Clearances Per Game 2.4 Accurate Passes Per Game 11.5 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

Godfrey now has just 18 months left on his contract on Merseyside, and Leeds are now keen to give him regular first-team football after a torrid few months being on the sidelines at Everton.

Sheffield United and AC Milan could scupper Leeds interest in Godfrey

As expected though for a player who was being touted for the England squad a few years ago, Godfrey is set to command considerable attention from top flight clubs as well.

Per Calcio Mercato's report, not only will Leeds have to fend off the interest of struggling Sheffield United of the Premier League with Chris Wilder as their manager, but also Italian giants AC Milan as well.

The third-placed Serie A outfit are said to be keen after talks with divisional rivals Atalanta broke down for Godfrey, with Stefano Pioli's side looking into bolstering their defensive ranks.

Should a move to Milan not materialise though, Leeds could end up striking lucky if Sean Dyche decides that Godfrey is best off heading out on loan.

He has started just once this season in the Premier League and is way down the pecking order at right-back and centre-back, whilst he would be a backup to Vitaliy Mykolenko at left-back as well.

With Leeds desperately needing a full-back to release the pressure on Archie Gray at right-back or bring competition to Junior Firpo at left-back, which would allow Sam Byram to move back to the other side of the pitch, Godfrey would represent an option in every single back-line position - time will tell though as to whether or not they can strike a deal.