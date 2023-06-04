Leeds United have placed Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson on their managerial shortlist, according to Football Insider.

Leeds United manager latest

The Yorkshire outfit are planning for life back in the Championship after a disappointing campaign in the Premier League.

The club have got issues on and off the pitch and one decision they will need to make this summer is who is going to be their next permanent boss.

It was confirmed by the club on Friday that Sam Allardyce will be stepping down from his role and leaving the club, meaning they are searching for their fourth manager in 12 months.

CEO Angus Kinnear is said to be leading the search for the new manager as the club doesn’t have a Director of Football anymore. The search has already brought a few familiar names up.

It was reported by The Telegraph, that Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker were on the shortlist, while West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is also a name in the race for the hotseat.

Now a new name has emerged in the running, with Football Insider reporting that Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has been shortlisted for the job.

How has Jon Dahl Tomasson done with Blackburn?

The Norwegian has just had an impressive campaign with the Lancashire side in what was his first season in English football.

The 46-year-old put together a side that was able to compete at the top end of the Championship and narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

The report adds that Blackburn are ‘braced’ for an approach from Leeds and are already putting together a shortlist to replace the 46-year-old.

It is believed that Leeds are impressed with Tomasson and a Leeds source told Football Insider is seen as the “next Bielsa”.

Would Jon Dahl Tomasson be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Tomasson is a manager who has a growing reputation, so it is no surprise that he is catching the attention of other sides.

For his first managerial season in England, it was a very good one for the 46-year-old, and his playing style at Blackburn was one that was pleasing to the eye.

However, there could be concern that he has only had one season under his belt, and given the size of the task that is ahead at Leeds, Tomasson may not be ready for that just yet.

There is no doubt that he could be a good appointment for the Yorkshire club, but there may be better options out there for Leeds at this present time.