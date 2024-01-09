Highlights Uncertainty remains over whether Bournemouth are willing to let David Brooks go this January.

Leeds and Southampton are competing off the pitch for Brooks, as well as on the pitch for promotion to the Premier League.

Brooks' creativity could be a valuable asset to either Leeds or Southampton in their bid for a top-two spot in the Championship.

Phil Hay has shared an update on Leeds United’s potential pursuit of David Brooks.

The Welshman is reportedly a target for the Whites as they look to bolster their attacking options this January. The forward made his return to action in 2023 following an absence from the game due to illness. But he has struggled to assert himself as part of Andoni Iraola’s first team plans, starting just two of his 12 Premier League appearances so far this campaign.

This has led to some uncertainty over his future with the Cherries, with a loan to the Championship seen as a possibility. Southampton have also been linked with a possible move for the player.

Phil Hay: Unclear if Bournemouth will let Brooks leave

Hay has claimed that there is some uncertainty behind the scenes as to whether Bournemouth would be willing to part ways with Brooks this January.

Iraola has previously left the door open for a possible exit, but it remains to be seen whether an agreement between the Cherries and Leeds can be agreed this month.

“The noises from Bournemouth seem to be a bit inconclusive about whether they really want Brooks to go,” said Hay, via the Square Ball podcast.

“You’ll have seen Leeds linked with Fabio Carvalho at Liverpool over the weekend but he is going to Hull City.”

Carvalho’s agreement with Hull could heat up the race for Brooks, with Leeds and Southampton both missing out on the Portuguese.

Brooks and Carvalho are similar in profile, so it would make sense to shift their attention to signing the 26-year-old now that the Liverpool forward is off the market and seemingly heading for the MKM Stadium.

Southampton and Leeds are competing off the pitch for the player, but are also competing on the pitch for promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, having fallen behind the Saints in recent weeks.

Russell Martin’s side is unbeaten since late September, with four points now separating the two teams.

The gap to Ipswich Town is a further three points, as both sides look to chase down the Tractor Boys in the second half of the campaign.

Given Leicester City’s 10-point lead on Kieran McKenna’s side, the three teams are now competing for one automatic promotion place unless something drastic happens.

Next up for Daniel Farke’s team is a trip away to Cardiff City on 13 January.

Brooks would be a smart addition

Brooks showed a lot of promise when he first burst onto the scene at Bournemouth, even earning himself links to the likes of Liverpool.

He has yet to rediscover his best form since returning to football last March, so perhaps a drop down to the Championship may help.

His creativity would be a great asset to have at either of Leeds or Southampton, especially as they fight for a top two spot.

There is a chance that his arrival could prove a difference-maker in determining who goes straight back to the Premier League in 2024.