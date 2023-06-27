It is expected that Leeds United will have many incomings and outgoings this summer as they adjust to Championship life.

Some of the clubs big-name players are expected to depart with interest hotting up as the days go on.

While the club will no doubt be keen on recruiting players, but that has been made difficult due to the clubs ownership and the fact they are yet to find a new manager.

However, despite all that the club are seemingly handling contract negotiations, with Leeds offering a new contract to midfielder Adam Forshaw, according to TEAMtalk.

What is Adam Forshaw’s current situation?

The 31-year-old has been at Elland Road since 2018 when he joined from Middlesbrough.

In the five years at the club, he has made 91 appearances and has been part of teams that won promotion to the Premier League, and survived relegation in the top-flight before last season.

The midfielder looked set to be leaving the Yorkshire outfit this summer as he was named as one of the players who were going to be released upon the expiry of his contract.

Leeds United offer new contract to Adam Forshaw

However, TEAMtalk have now revealed that the club have invited him back for pre-season and have remained in talks over a new deal.

The report adds that the club have offered him a new deal, but it is on reduced terms. It is believed the player is now weighing up his options, as there are other clubs that are said to be keen on signing Forshaw.

The midfielder has been key at times for Leeds during his spell at the club, but he has been hampered with injuries in most seasons, with him only appearing 12 times in the Premier League last season.

Despite not appointing a new manager yet, Leeds believe Forshaw’s experience in the Championship could be vital, and with midfielders expected to leave the club this summer, they have seen it as an option to keep the 31-year-old on board.

Should Leeds keep Adam Forshaw?

Forshaw knows what it takes to play in the Championship and get promoted out of the league, so in that case, it makes sense why the club wants to retain his services.

However, he is a player who has been injury-prone in the last few seasons, so him staying on at the club shouldn’t be because they think he is going to be an important member of the starting XI.

It should be about keeping a player in and around the first team, passing his experience on, and being called upon when needed. So, in this sense, it seems like a good move for the club to retain an experienced player like Forshaw.