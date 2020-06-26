Leeds United payout resting on Premier League promotion

Liam Cooper will cost Leeds United a further £150k if the club win promotion to the Premier League, with Chesterfield set to cash-in on the Whites’ potential success.

Leeds moved to sign Cooper from Chesterfield back in the summer of 2014, with the centre-back going on to become the club’s skipper and longest serving player as he approaches 200 appearances.

And, this season, Cooper has led Leeds into a strong position in the race for automatic promotion, with the Whites sitting second and just eight games away from winning a place in the Premier League.

Should Leeds get over the line this time, the Derbyshire Times are reporting that they will have to pay Chesterfield a six-figure sum of £150k.

Initially, Leeds paid the now-National League outfit £600k for Cooper, but there were significant add-ons to be had if he was to be a success at Elland Road.

This eventuality is still quite far off, though, with Leeds having to win promotion back to the Premier League first.

Tomorrow, Marcelo Bielsa’s side host third-placed Fulham at Elland Road, knowing that three points will leave them 10 clear of their rivals and in pole position to convert that into promotion.

The Verdict

This would be a drop in the ocean for Leeds and if Cooper is the man to lead the club back to the Premier League, £150k is completely worth it.

For Chesterfield, it is a handy fee and somewhat compensates the initial £600k nicely.

Stories like this emerging cannot distract Leeds, however, there is so much to play for and they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas, especially with Fulham looming.

