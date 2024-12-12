Paul Robinson believes Leeds United will have to be in the Premier League to have a good chance of winning the race for Motherwell starlet Lennon Miller.

The former England international made this admission to MOT Leeds News, after it was revealed that the Whites had taken an interest in the 18-year-old.

Unfortunately for Leeds, they aren't the only team in the mix for the teenager, with Liverpool thought to be stepping up their interest in him. They are even thought to be considering a 10m move for the player, who has been mightilty impressive in the Scottish Premiership.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Southampton are also believed to be interested in a move for the midfielder, who has been a key player at Fir Park this season with his contributions in the final third.

Lennon Miller's 2024/25 campaign at Motherwell (All competitions) Appearances 22 Goals 4 Assists 5

It's those contributions that have allowed him to attract interest from elsewhere - and it may only be a matter of time before he secures a move south of the border.

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, which puts his current team in a decent negotiating position, but they could face a battle to retain the 18-year-old beyond the end of the January window.

Paul Robinson on Leeds United's chances of signing Lennon Miller

Leeds are one team who could be strong contenders to secure Miller's signature, considering Elland Road is an attractive destination.

But Robinson believes his former team will need to secure promotion to have a real chance of winning this race:

He told MOT Leeds News: "Lennon is a very sought-after player, with both Celtic and Rangers looking at him. Rangers can’t afford him and Celtic can afford him, though they’ll likely balk at the asking price as I think many will.

"There’s a lot of teams south of the border looking at him – he’s a bright, young talent. He’s got great experience and has a lot of first-team experience for someone his age.

"I don’t think it’s a deal to be done in January.

"He’s without doubt one of the brightest young talents north of the border, and Leeds won’t be the only team looking. Motherwell are sitting on a pot of gold and they know it.

"Leeds are in the conversation, like many others, but they’re only in the conversation moving forward if they claim promotion to the Premier League. They might get priced out of it, however."

Leeds United could benefit from Lennon Miller move

Leeds lost Rutter during the summer - and they could benefit from recruiting a midfielder who can contribute in the final third.

Miller could be a good player to have in the attacking midfield department, as a potential backup for Brenden Aaronson, before becoming a regular starter at Elland Road.

At 18, the Motherwell man has plenty of potential and signing him in January could allow Leeds to make a healthy profit on him in the future.

However, Robinson makes a valid point about the Whites potentially needing to be in the top flight to complete this deal.

They could find it very difficult to secure a January deal, especially with others in the race for him.