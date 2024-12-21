Paul Robinson believes there's no chance of Pascal Struijk securing a move away from Leeds United during the January transfer window, amid interest from other clubs.

These comments, made to MOT Leeds News, come at a time when Struijk is attracting the attention of Premier League clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be keen on the player, having seen him impress at Elland Road during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Pascal Struijk's 2024/25 campaign at Leeds United (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 21 Starts 21 Average Sofascore rating 7.24 Sofascore team of the week appearances 2 Goals 2 Passing accuracy (%) 91% Clean sheets 11 Total duels won (%) 61%

Spurs have already conducted business with the Whites this year, with Archie Gray making the move to the English capital and Joe Rodon sealing a permanent switch to West Yorkshire.

Whether that works for the North London outfit in this race remains to be seen though.

Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also thought to be keen on the centre-back. The latter are in particular need of help at this point, with the club sitting in 19th place and looking destined for the drop at this point.

The Midlands side also sold Max Kilman during the summer transfer window, so bringing in a central defender like Struijk could potentially help to fill a void at Elland Road.

?

Robinson doesn't believe any of the interested teams will be able to secure a January window deal for the centre-back - and also thinks the player will stay put at Elland Road.

He said: "There’s no way he leaves in January, and people in football clearly have short memories. 12 months ago, he couldn’t even get into the Leeds squad and now, he’s been captain and an integral part of the squad.

Related Middlesbrough cannot allow Leeds United to win race for "available" Nottingham Forest man Nottingham Forest's Andrew Omobamidele would be the perfect fit into Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough amid reported interest from Leeds United.

"From a Tottenham point of view, I don’t think he’s good enough for that level. He wasn’t good enough to get into the Leeds side in the Premier League and was receiving a lot of criticism as Leeds were conceding a lot of goals. He’s not that level so I’d be surprised if he went to a Premier League team.

"As for Leeds, he’s been an integral part of the dressing room and on the pitch. With the value he adds to the potential of gaining promotion, it’s completely nonsensical."

Leeds United should retain Pascal Struijk

Struijk is currently a key part of Leeds' team.

To let him go now, considering the lack of depth Leeds have at centre-back, wouldn't be a good idea.

They may be able to replace him - but it would be a risk to make key changes at centre-back midway through the season - and it's a risk they don't need to take.

The player probably wouldn't benefit from a mid-season move either.

He has a decent chance of winning promotion with his team at the end of the season, so he should look to stay put.