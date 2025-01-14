Paul Robinson has claimed that Leeds United should only sell Patrick Bamford this month if they are able to secure a replacement amid Blackburn Rovers interest.

John Eustace has confirmed, via the Lancashire Telegraph, that Bamford is on a long list of potential players the club are looking at this month.

The forward has struggled for game time at Elland Road in the last couple of seasons, with injuries keeping him down the pecking order behind Joel Piroe and now Mateo Joseph.

The 31-year-old has made 10 appearances in the Championship so far this campaign, all of which came as a substitute.

Patrick Bamford - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2018-19 22 (15) 9 (2) 2019-20 45 (43) 16 (2) 2020-21 38 (37) 17 (7) 2021-22 9 (7) 2 (2) 2022-23 28 (18) 4 (2) 2023-24 33 (15) 8 (1) 2024-25 10 (0) 0 As of January 14th

Paul Robinson makes Patrick Bamford transfer claim

Robinson believes that Leeds need to ensure they have a replacement ready to come into the squad if they are going to cash in on Bamford interest this winter.

He has also suggested that a replacement should be found if his injury issues are going to persist and prevent him from even being able to play in Farke’s side in the second half of the campaign.

“Unless they can bring someone else in, there’s no point selling him,” said Robinson, via MOT Leeds News.

“If he wants to go and is banging the manager’s door down, there’s a problem and a decision to be made.

“If his injuries are going to be a problem between now and the end of the season, however, they need someone else.

“Look at Joe Gelhardt, who has played seven minutes of Championship football this season.

“Bamford is the next best option after Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph.

“The squad they’ve got is good enough, but if Bamford wants to leave, they need to replace him with the same quality or better.

“Right now, there’s no need to force him out the door.”

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table, with their sights set on automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2025.

Leeds should offload Bamford if Blackburn make offer

Bamford has endured a difficult few years, with injuries causing him to decline right as his career was hitting an impressive peak.

But Leeds have given him his chance to get back up to speed and he just hasn’t been able to, so they should absolutely look to offload him this month if an offer arrives.

His wages are likely to be a stumbling block to any deal, but if they can get that off their books then it will be very helpful financially.

Having Piroe and Joseph in the squad also means that it shouldn’t be too necessary to sign an immediate replacement for Bamford, although there would be no harm in bringing someone in if they can.