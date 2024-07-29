Highlights Leeds United likely to lose out on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi signing amid competition from Southampton.

Saints reportedly bid up to £7 million for winger, while Leeds prefer loan move.

Rak-Sakyi may favor Southampton move; Leeds focusing on other targets for 2024 season.

Paul Robinson has claimed that Leeds United are likely to lose the race to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace amid Southampton competition.

It has been reported that the Whites are keen on signing the 21-year-old, but that they cannot compete for his permanent arrival.

The Saints are understood to have bid up to £7 million to sign the winger, but Palace are believed to be holding out for a deal closer to £12 million.

Leeds would prefer a loan move to bring the player to Elland Road, but face stiff competition from the Premier League.

Rak-Sakyi made six appearances in the top flight last season, all of which came from the bench (all stats from Fbref).

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Crystal Palace league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 2 (1) 0 2023-24 6 (0) 0

Robinson makes Rak-Sakyi transfer claim

Robinson believes that Rak-Sakyi’s preference would be to make the switch to Southampton, if he does leave Palace this summer.

The 44-year-old has reiterated Leeds’ stance that a loan move is all they can push for this summer, but suggested the Saints may also only complete a temporary deal if they win the race to his signature.

“From what I’m hearing from Leeds, it would be a loan deal,” said Robinson, via Football Insider.

“I think that’s one the club will be looking to do, but they’ve been pushed away a little bit because I’m hearing the player’s preference is Southampton.

“Obviously, they’ve come in for a permanent deal but may also be looking to bring him in on loan [if they can’t reach an agreement with Palace].

“It will be hard for Leeds to make a move at this stage to get ahead of them as I’ve heard Rak-Sakyi would prefer the move to Southampton.”

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's transfer interest

Southampton earned their place back in the Premier League at the expense of Leeds, beating them 1-0 in the play-off final last May, so this deal would only rub salt in the wound if it goes through.

While Rak-Sakyi has yet to really impress at Palace, his time in League One with Charlton Athletic showed the level of promise that he possesses.

The winger contributed 15 goals and eight assists from 43 league appearances during the 2022-23 campaign, helping the London club come 10th in the table.

He has also featured for Oliver Glasner's side in pre-season, bagging a brace in a comfortable victory over Crawley Town, perhaps indicating that he could yet have a role to play for the Eagles if he commits his future to the club instead of making a move.

Leeds are not the only Championship side with an interest, with a number of other clubs also linked, including Sunderland and Sheffield United, but Southampton appear to be leading the race to his signature.

Leeds United’s 2024 summer business

Leeds will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season, having narrowly missed out on an immediate return in the previous campaign.

Daniel Farke will be looking to use this period to build a team capable of a top two finish.

The permanent signing of Joe Rodon will come as a big boost given how well he performed while on loan at Elland Road last term.

Joe Rothwell, Jayden Bogle and Alex Cairns have also been signed by the Whites ahead of their opening day clash against Portsmouth on 10 August.

Rak-Sakyi loan looks out of reach for Leeds

Leeds may need to focus on other targets now, with Southampton looking likeliest to win the race to his signature.

The Whites have done well to hold onto the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto so far this summer, so this development won’t come as a massive blow to their plans just yet.

They still have until the end of next month to complete any other transfer deals, giving them plenty of time to get new additions over the line.

Rak-Sakyi is a talented player, but missing out on him shouldn’t make or break their promotion hopes for 2025.