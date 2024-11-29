Paul Robinson believes Patrick Bamford will only leave Leeds United in January on one condition.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, the former England international thinks the only way Bamford departs Elland Road during the upcoming window is if he tries to force an exit.

The Whites still have the forward on their books, even though he hasn't played as much of a role as he probably would have liked under Daniel Farke.

Part of the reason behind his lack of game time is the injury issues that he has faced, but it's also clear that he could find it difficult to start over the likes of Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph in the coming months.

Clearly, there are decisions to be made in the forward department in January, with Joe Gelhardt being linked with a move away from Elland Road. The likes of Stoke City and Preston North End have reportedly taken an interest in the 22-year-old, as well as Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

If "Joffy" leaves the West Yorkshire side, and Bamford follows him out of the exit door, the striker area will need to be strengthened to give Farke's side the best chance to secure a Premier League return at the second time of asking.

But at this point, it's unclear whether Bamford will end up leaving. He hasn't won a huge amount of time on the pitch this season - and this has limited his opportunities to put himself in the shop window.

Patrick Bamford's game time at Leeds United (2024/25) (All competitions) Appearances 7 Starts 1 Appearances from the bench 6 (Figures correct as of November 29th, 2024)

Patrick Bamford may only leave Leeds United on one condition

At this point, pundit and ex-Leeds star Robinson doesn't believe Bamford will leave Elland Road in January, unless he tries to force a move away from his current team.

The former goalkeeper said: "If you’ve got a player who’s happy playing a bit-part in the squad then it’s not a deal you do during January.

"I don’t think Patrick Bamford is a January deal. That’s one to revisit in the summer.

"If the player is banging on the manager’s door, demanding to play or wanting to leave, you’ve got a problem. If you haven’t got a problem, you’ve got a proven, quality striker who does score goals in the Championship.

"If he doesn’t want out, there’s no reason to do a deal in January. Should that situation arise, that will be revisited in the summer. But unless the player forces it, it won’t be done in January."

Daniel Farke and Patrick Bamford will need to weigh up Leeds United exit

Farke will need to weigh up whether he wants to retain Bamford.

The experienced forward is probably a good figure to have behind the scenes - and he's someone who can perform well at this level.

But with his lack of appearances this season in mind, he isn't really providing value for money.

Bamford will surely be keen to win more game time too, so a January exit could end up suiting both parties.

However, he hasn't had the chance to put himself in the shop window, so a winter exit seems unlikely at this stage.