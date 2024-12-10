This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been reported that Leeds United are open to offers for Patrick Bamford as we approach the January transfer window.

According to Leeds United News, the Whites would consider the sale of the forward when the market opens next month.

Bamford has struggled for game time under Daniel Farke, with injuries preventing him from playing a larger role in the German’s plans.

The 31-year-old has played seven of Leeds' opening 19 league games so far this season, and is yet to contribute a goal or an assist.

Patrick Bamford - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2018-19 22 (15) 9 (2) 2019-20 45 (43) 16 (2) 2020-21 38 (37) 17 (7) 2021-22 9 (7) 2 (2) 2022-23 28 (18) 4 (2) 2023-24 33 (15) 8 (1) 2024-25 7 (0) 0 As of December 10th

Patrick Bamford transfer claim

When asked whether the club should cash in on Bamford in January, FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith suggested that it would be the smart thing to do, if a reasonable offer arrives.

However, he has warned that the striker’s considerable wages will make it difficult for other teams to afford his signing.

“I do think Leeds in January could do with another striker, but the only way that is going to end up happening is if someone leaves,” Smith told Football League World.

“And the only possibility there is Patrick Bamford heading out.

“He’s struggled through injuries for years now, and I think the wages he’s bringing in, even with the pay cut following relegation, doesn’t really tie in with the contribution, or the lack of contribution, that he’s having.

“The problem that I think Leeds United have is that, while they might consider letting him go, it’s that not many clubs are going to want to part with the wages that are going to be needed to sign Bamford midway through the season.

“Not many teams can justify the amount of money it will take to bring in Bamford midway through a season.

“If a reasonable offer does come in, though, it might make sense for Leeds to allow him to leave because he’s barely having an impact now, and the spot he would open up in our squad for a new striker could be used for someone a lot more consistent, and could fire us to promotion really.”

Bamford nearing the end of the road at Leeds

Bamford’s contract runs until the summer of 2026, and it is difficult to see him remaining at Elland Road beyond then.

A January move will be tricky due to the wage issue outlined, but perhaps a loan deal might work out for Leeds in the short-term.

It will depend on their capacity to bring in a replacement without receiving a permanent fee, but it could be the difference between a top two finish and being in the play-offs again.

Farke will want to keep things quiet during the January window, but this is one area where a move might make sense, if the right opportunity knocks.