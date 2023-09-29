Highlights Leeds United's recent victories demonstrate their attacking qualities and improvement in their chronic defensive issues.

The return of Patrick Bamford provides added competition to Leeds' quality frontline.

Georginio Rutter should be given the opportunity to continue performing at Championship level while Bamford provides experienced competition.

Leeds United could be handed a boost with the long-serving forward making his way back into the fold.

Daniel Farke will be encouraged by what he has seen from his Leeds side in recent weeks while consistency is required to mount a serious challenge on the early runaway leaders, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Victories against Ipswich Town, Millwall and Watford last time out have demonstrated the side's attacking qualities while four consecutive clean sheets suggests a mass improvement in the Whites' chronic defensive issues in recent seasons.

Now up into sixth place after eight matches, the chaos of the summer window has allowed the Yorkshire outfit to focus on the task at hand following an exodus of talent and relentless transfer sagas, some of which involving those still at the club.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Diego Llorente Roma Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

While the squad has certainly been trimmed following their relegation last term, the return of Patrick Bamford presents an intriguing dilemma for the German boss, providing added competition to a quality frontline.

What is the latest on Patrick Bamford?

Injury problems have plagued Bamford's time at Leeds United in spells, particularly the past two seasons.

Bamford has been bombarded with injury troubles and is set to return from his latest setback with the player set to be available this weekend, according to Phil Hay of the Athletic, and travel with the squad to face Southampton.

The former Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough forward was an effective forward as Leeds won the Championship title in the 2019/20 season, scoring 16 times, however, the following season seemed to surprise the rest of the competition with a standout display upon their Premier League return.

The 30-year-old scored 17 goals with seven assists in 37 top-flight outings as the Whites recorded a top-half finish at the first attempt before injury problems began to take its toll.

Bamford recorded just nine appearances the following term, scoring twice, and was unable to rediscover past form, making just another 18 starts last season with Leeds suffering relegation.

He now returns into the first-team picture for the first time this campaign but faces stiff competition to take the number nine spot.

What does this mean for Georginio Rutter?

While immediately throwing Bamford would be more than unwise, regardless of his track record, the Leeds striker will be eager to fight for his place back in the starting eleven.

Naturally, this presents a conundrum for Farke, particularly with the fine form of Joël Piroe and Georginio Rutter with one of the two most likely needing to give way.

While the former has already scored four this term, operating off or behind the striker, Rutter has impressed in the nine role after an underwhelming six-month start to life at Elland Road.

The big-money signing, while not the most clinical so far, has shown his ability to lead the line effectively to draw in and utlilise the Leeds' attacking arsenal at play, resulting in three or more goals scored against Ipswich, Millwall and Watford.

The reality is Leeds United should persist with the 21-year-old, who has scored two goals and two assists so far this season, and place the trust in him to string together a consistent run of performances, both in front of goal as well as dropping into space to set up his fellow attackers.

After costing a club record package of £35.4 million, Rutter must be give the time to show his worth and continue to perform at Championship level while Bamford provides competent, experienced competition to lighten the pressure on the young man's shoulders.

A long 46-game campaign will require all hands on deck while Farke should not and does not need to throw Bamford into the mix prematurely and trust the side he has put together to put the results together they desperately need, starting with a difficult trip to recently-relegated Southampton.