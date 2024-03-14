Highlights Bamford praises Toney as an ideal strike partner due to his physicality and ability to occupy defenders, which would benefit both players.

Both strikers have impressed in the Championship, with Toney receiving interest from top clubs, while Bamford's resurgence has been crucial for Leeds.

Despite the likelihood of them playing together being slim, a potential England partnership could be on the cards if they maintain their positive form.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has named Brentford forward Ivan Toney as an ideal strike partner he would love to play alongside.

Bamford has risen back to prominence in 2024 after a couple of difficult years with Leeds.

The forward was unable to help the Whites avoid relegation last season, with injuries hampering his availability as he went on to make just 18 starts (all stats from Fbref).

Injuries also saw him struggle in the first half of the current campaign, but he has turned things around in the last couple of months to become an important part of Daniel Farke’s side.

The 30-year-old has formed a strong partnership with Georginio Rutter, which has seen him score seven league goals from his last 10 appearances in the Championship.

Patrick Bamford makes Ivan Toney partnership claim

Bamford has named Brentford’s Toney as someone he would love to play alongside in the future.

The striker believes the pairing could be quite beneficial due to their different styles of play.

“If I’m going to go for someone who’s playing at the minute, as a strike partner it’s difficult because there’s not many that play two up front,” said Bamford, via My Mate’s a Footballer podcast.

“Someone I would like to play with, who I think would be great is Ivan Toney.

“I quite like to run in behind and stuff, he’s more of a typical target man.

Related Sheffield Wednesday tipped to beat Birmingham City in Leeds United transfer race Carlton Palmer has told FLW where he believes Ian Poveda will be playing his football next year

“I think people are starting to notice now, but he is obviously a good player in terms of not being reliant on that, like his whole all round game is good, but I feel that’s another one I’d work off.

“He’s a handful for defenders, in terms of physicality and the way he occupies defenders.

“Especially the way Brentford play, he’s crucial to that, so he takes a lot of attention of the defenders which would obviously benefit a strike partner.

“He also gets a lot of assists as well, so it would be interesting.”

Patrick Bamford's 2024 league goals

Patrick Bamford's 2024 league goals - per Fbref.com Opponent (Home or Away) Result Birmingham City (H) 3-0 win Cardiff City (A) 3-0 win Norwich City (H) 1-0 win Rotherham United (H) 3-0 win Leicester City (H) 3-1 win Huddersfield Town (A) 1-1 draw Sheffield Wednesday (A) 2-0 win

Toney has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for the Bees since the London club gained promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

The striker has been linked with a big-money move to the likes of Arsenal or Chelsea in recent months, meaning a partnership with Bamford is looking unlikely any time soon.

However, the pair could theoretically feature together for England if they can both maintain their positive trajectory.

For Leeds, they’ll just be pleased if Bamford can help the club gain promotion back to the Premier League by maintaining his current run of goal-scoring form in the Championship.

The forward has bagged crucial goals during this period, including the winner against Norwich City, as well as the opening strike in victories over Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Rotherham United.

Bamford’s return to prominence has been crucial for Leeds

The arrival of Joel Piroe from Swansea City last summer looked like it might be the beginning of the end for Bamford at Leeds.

However, he has recovered from a difficult couple of years to rediscover his best form in 2024, which has been crucial to Farke’s side.

Adding competition to the first team squad at Elland Road has helped raise standards, and Bamford’s seven goals in 10 games has been huge for the club’s rise to second in the table.

If Bamford can continue this level of performance for the remainder of the campaign, then the Yorkshire outfit will stand a good chance of meeting Toney in the Premier League next year.