Patrick Bamford is expected to see out the summer transfer window still a Leeds United player, despite a disappointing few years at Elland Road.

Reports from Football Insider have stated that, despite being overlooked by Daniel Farke in the two opening games of the season, the 30-year-old is likely to stay with Leeds at least until January.

Bamford has featured in both opening league games of the new campaign, but only from the bench, coming on for the final ten minutes in draws against Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion.

He played the full 90 minutes against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup, but could do nothing to stop the Teessiders from running out 3–0 winners in dominant fashion.

The former Chelsea player, who has been capped by England at senior level once, has scored just 14 league goals in the last three seasons, with injuries and inconsistent form harming his chances of returning to the Premier League.

Bamford must be ready from the bench

Bamford played 33 times in the Championship in 2023/24, but has been forced to sit on the sidelines in the opening league fixtures this season, with Mateo Joseph taking the role of starting striker instead.

Contrary to his current form, the 30-year-old was on fire in his first Premier League season with Leeds, scoring 17 times and starting all but one of the Whites' 38 games.

However, he will now have to get used to making an impact from the bench, and must take his chances when they are given.

He has a difficult relationship with the ever-passionate Leeds supporters, but getting himself back on the scoresheet and performing at the levels that he has proven that he can play at in the past will help heal any differences.

He also has competition from Joel Piroe and Joe Gelhardt, and with the two both being younger than him, Bamford will have to work harder to prove that he can still be the one to take Leeds back to the Premier League.

Patrick Bamford Club Career - 10+ appearances (TransferMarkt) Club Apps Goals Assists Leeds United* 190 60 22 Middlesbrough 97 33 7 MK Dons 44 21 6 Derby County 23 8 4 *Correct as of 19/08/2024

Leeds want to avoid losing any more players

Farke's side has lost multiple big name players this summer, and will be hoping to avoid the sales of any more key stars.

Leeds' play-off final defeat to Southampton in May has cost them more than just promotion, with Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville already leaving the club, while Georginio Rutter is on the brink of a move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bamford, although not the player he once was, has the experience of promotion, and could be useful as the season wears on.

On a positive note, a year after it seemed an almost certainty that he would leave Leeds, Willy Gnonto is expected to stay at Elland Road this summer, according to Leeds Live, with fans hoping that he can provide the same thrills from his debut season with the Yorkshire club.

Keeping hold of the likes of Bamford is important for the club to show their intentions of being a promotion challenger, and having depth that protects them if injuries occur.