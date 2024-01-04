Highlights Leeds United have a wealth of attacking options, with several players competing for spots in the starting lineup.

Patrick Bamford scored his first goal of the season and made his first start, indicating increased competition for places.

Youngsters Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt are struggling for opportunities, and their playing time may suffer as a result of Bamford's performance.

Leeds United beat Birmingham City 3-0 on New Year's Day and Patrick Bamford was back amongst the goals.

The English striker opened the scoring at Elland Road and was joined on the scoresheet by Dan James and Crysencio Summerville.

With Bamford getting a rare chance to start for Leeds United and scoring his first of the campaign in the process, youngsters such as Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt will only slip further down the pecking order.

Leeds' depth of attacking options

Leeds have been electric in the attacking third this season under Daniel Farke, owing to the talent that the German has at his disposal.

Having Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter, Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and James all fighting for spots in the starting XI is a ridiculous embarrassment of riches. Gone are the days when Bamford was an immovable force up front and one has to wonder how Farke can keep everybody happy.

As previously mentioned, the former Middlesbrough man opened his account for the season when he scored past Birmingham goalkeeper John Ruddy on the opening day of 2024.

Not only was this a maiden goal for Bamford but a maiden start as well - the competition for places being at an all-time high at Elland Road and the first real sign we've seen of Farke moving away from his Rutter-Piroe axis at 9-10.

Piroe signed from Swansea City for a fee in excess of £10 million and the Dutchman has been thriving alongside compatriot Summerville, Rutter and James.

Bamford isn’t the only man to be struggling as a result, with young duo Joseph and Gelhardt struggling for opportunities. Joseph, after a few cameos over Christmas, failed to get off the bench on New Year's Day, whilst Gelhardt was left out of the Birmingham matchday squad altogether.

Joseph and Gelhardt struggling for minutes

Joseph is just 20, and he arrived in West Yorkshire two years ago from Spain, making the subsequent jump up to the first team several months later.

Many would argue that young players need to be playing where possible and so for him to have just 39 league minutes to his name, from five outings, is far from ideal.

Gelhardt, meanwhile, went out on loan to Sunderland last year and enjoyed an extended run in the team.

He has returned to Elland Road, and it doesn’t seem to have counted for much. 169 league minutes and two League Cup outings being the extent of his playtime.

Bamford’s goal and all-round strong performance in Wayne Rooney’s final game at the helm of the Blues is cause for further concern regarding this pairing. With Bamford above them in the pecking order and threatening to cause some grief to Farke's go-to four, it only knocks Joseph and Gelhardt back.

Leeds United attacking players' records this season (all comps), as per Transfermarkt Player Games Minutes Goals Assists Georginio Rutter 26 2,170 4 9 Crysencio Summerville 24 1,915 12 6 Joel Piroe 23 1,855 11 1 Dan James 25 1,780 8 5 Wilfried Gnonto 21 797 1 1 Joe Gelhardt 8 320 1 0 Patrick Bamford 17 281 1 0 Mateo Joseph 5 39 0 0

The table above demonstrates the brilliance of a number of the Leeds cohort, which, of course, comes to the detriment of Joseph and Gelhardt.

Bamford delivering when given the opportunity may well thrust him into the limelight for further starts instead of being the go-to option off of the bench; a role that went to Piroe against Birmingham.

Gelhardt, making 18 appearances for the Black Cats and contributing to six goals in 1,210 minutes, shows exactly what he is capable of - a loan to another Championship club who will use him regularly should be the aim this month.

The same goes for Joseph. He has a lot to learn still, and whilst Farke is an accomplished coach, playing week-in and week-out is the best way to do this from a playing perspective, as opposed to remaining in Bamford’s shadow and earning your stripes in difficult moments when Leeds are desperately searching for a goal with no real structure.

New Year's Day wasn't one of those days when Farke needed to throw the kitchen sink at the opposition's goal. It was one, though, that only damaged Joseph and Gelhardt's starting prospects at Elland Road.