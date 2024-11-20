Leeds United have had a strong start to the season, with Daniel Farke’s men third in the table as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

After suffering play-off heartbreak in the previous campaign, there’s no getting away from the fact that there is real pressure on Farke and his players to get out of the Championship.

But, the early signs suggest that the group are embracing that, as Leeds have looked impressive after navigating their way through a tough fixture list in the opening months.

Championship Table (as of 19/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25

Pascal Struijk continues to thrive at Leeds United

There is a lot of talent in Farke’s squad, with Wilfried Gnonto arguably the standout attacking player, and Ao Tanaka has rightly taken plaudits for his fine start to life in England.

Yet, it sometimes feels that the defensive quality at Elland Road is underappreciated, with Pascal Struijk someone who delivers consistent displays in a white shirt.

In truth, the left-footer has been a Rolls-Royce at the back for Leeds since their relegation, but, again, he was overshadowed by the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter last season.

Struijk doesn’t seem the type of player who is bothered about the limelight, so he won’t be fussed that he isn’t making the headlines, but you can be sure that those in the game know exactly just how good he is.

The Dutch youth international is a modern centre-back who is very capable in possession, which is what you’d expect for someone who featured for Ajax’s academy, and that is backed up by stats showing he is second in the league for accurate passes per 90 minutes.

He is able to break the lines with a forward ball, and whilst it may not seem much, the attacking players will love to be receiving the ball quickly.

As well as that, Struijk is comfortable dealing with the physical challenge that the Championship provides. At 6’ 3”, he can dominate his opponent in the air, and he is also strong in duels.

Leeds United’s defence is key to promotion push

Such form won’t have gone unnoticed in the football world, and if there was a chance to take Struijk in the January window, you can be sure that several Premier League clubs would snap him up.

Thankfully for the Yorkshire outfit, there’s no indication that the defender could be on the move, and the player is under contract until 2027, so there’s no panic.

The only focus for Struijk will be ensuring that Leeds get back to the Premier League this season, which is the level he needs to be at to showcase his talent.

If they are to do that, Farke will be aware of just how important Struijk is, along with his central defensive partner, Joe Rodon. They have given Leeds a solid base, and are a key reason as to why the side have the lowest xG conceded in the Championship right now.

Related "It's very functional" - Daniel Farke lauded for divisive Leeds United technique Daniel Farke's brand of football at Leeds United is not without question, but FLW's resident Whites fan pundit has defended the German boss

So, the aim for Leeds is clear, and Struijk will feel he can fulfil his ambitions at Elland Road right now.

However, failure to win promotion could present Leeds with a problem this summer when it comes to Struijk’s future, although the club will hope that’s a scenario that doesn't play out.