Leeds United got back to winning ways at the weekend with a 3-0 win over Millwall.

The Whites had a tricky start to the new campaign, but have now picked up eight points from their last four games to move up to 10th in the table.

A brace from Joel Piroe gave Daniel Farke’s side a 2-0 lead, before Georginio Rutter put a final sheen on the scoreline to make it 3-0 in the 81st minute.

Piroe was the team’s big money signing from Swansea City in the late stages of the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman arrived for a fee worth a reported £10 million or so, with these two goals showing exactly why the Championship side pushed to sign him in the final weeks of the transfer market.

Leeds are now within two points of the play-off places, as Farke’s side aim for automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

What has Pascal Struijk nicknamed Joel Piroe after Millwall performance?

Piroe posted on social media his message celebrating his important two goals for his new club.

“More of this please,” wrote Piroe, via Instagram.

New teammate Pascal Struijk replied in the comments with Piroe’s fresh nickname for his time at Leeds.

“Bagsman,” responded the defender.

Leeds will be hoping that this performance is just the beginning of a successful first campaign at Elland Road for Piroe.

The striker has now moved his tally for this season to three goals, having also scored in the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town in August.

The 23-year-old has previously bagged 41 goals across two seasons at rivals Swansea, where he played a crucial role in the team finishing 15th and 10th in his two years at the south Wales club.

How has the start of the season been for Leeds United?

It was a slow start for Leeds, who earned just two points from their opening three games, but the following four fixtures have been much better from the Whites.

Farke’s style of play is starting to click and the players are responding with improved performances.

An injury to Djed Spence on Sunday did come as a blow to the side, with the defender set to miss several weeks of action as a result.

However, the club will still be optimistic that a promotion charge is on the way following recent displays.

A 3-0 win over Millwall should give the team confidence to go into the next few weeks before the October international break.

Next up for Farke’s side is a trip to the MKM Stadium to take on Hull City on Wednesday night.

How important will Joel Piroe be to Leeds United this season?

Piroe will be crucial to any promotion battle Leeds take part in this season.

The forward is the focal point in attack that Farke needs for his style of play, filling in a similar role that Teemu Pukki did when he was at Norwich City.

The Dutchman has the capability to score 20 or more goals in a campaign, which any promotion hopeful needs.

Securing his signature could prove the difference between a top two finish and coming seventh or lower.