David Prutton believes Leeds United's potential promotion to the Premier League could ward off any interest in Pascal Struijk this summer.

The Dutch defender has been an integral part of the Whites' brilliant 2024-25 campaign, but several clubs are keen on signing the 25-year-old.

One of them is Robin van Persie's Feyenoord and according to Dutch source footballtransfers.com, they have already approached Leeds with regard to a potential deal this summer.

This builds on previous interest shown by Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Brighton & Hove Albion, who were all attributed with keenness prior to the January transfer window in December.

His current deal at Elland Road runs until 2027, and Daniel Farke will be eager to keep hold of the defender, whose versatility and Premier League experience could prove crucial in helping Leeds secure their top-flight status if they achieve promotion.

However, if a tempting offer comes in, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Whites consider cashing in on a player who has already proven he can compete at the highest level.

David Prutton believes Leeds' league status could be pivotal in Struijk deal

To get an Elland Road point of view on the matter, Football League World spoke exclusively to ex-Leeds midfielder, David Prutton, who believes that his former club have enough in them to retain the Dutch defender.

"It is an obvious attraction, given that Feyenoord are in the Champions League," said Prutton. "Yes, they need to make sure they qualify for it next season to attract a player such as Pascal. There are rumours with Spurs as well.

"A couple of years left to run on his contract means that they have created a way in which they don't leave themselves open to a small fee taking him away.

"He has been an integral part in a couple of different positions for Leeds United. He has popped up with vital goals and is another player who is well-liked and a well-respected part of a squad that is sitting pretty at the top of the Championship.

"The only way this will go through is if you have a player that wants to move on. What wards that off is Leeds getting promoted to the Premier League, which, at this moment in time, looks to be likely.

"However, players are always inherently ambitious, and there is the lure of Champions League football with a big club in Dutch and European football. Maybe that is the one that tempts him.

"But, with your Leeds hat on, first and foremost, it's about getting promoted, and then maybe there is a new contract on offer as a reward for getting Leeds back to the Premier League."

Pascal Struijk is a huge player for Leeds United

Struijk has just entered his seventh season at Elland Road and gradually he has become an integral part of the Leeds framework.

Injuries hampered him last season, but this year he has been back to his very best. Starting 26 of the Whites' 35 fixtures, he has captained them for the majority of his starts and has developed a knack for scoring pivotal goals.

Pascal Struijk 2024-25 Appearances 30 Starts 26 Goals 5 Average Rating 7.36 Successful Passes 2139 Recoveries 108

This ability was on full display in a recent clash against Sunderland. With Leeds trailing 1-0, Daniel Farke introduced Struijk from the bench, and the defender rose to the occasion, scoring two towering headers to snatch a vital victory from one of their promotion rivals.

If Leeds return to the Premier League, Struijk will be a key figure in their plans, making it essential for the club to stand firm against any offers for him.

If they do authorise a sale, it must be for a substantial transfer fee, as the defender clearly has an exceptionally high ceiling.