Leeds United ownership update hints at potential fresh investment

NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers are in talks to increase their ownership stake in Leeds United following the club’s recent promotion to the Premier League, according to The New York Times.

The 49ers first purchased their 10 per cent stake in the Elland Road outfit back in 2018 as a result of their relationship with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, and it has now been revealed that the NFL team are interested in increasing this share.

This comes after Leeds ended their 16-year absence from the Premier League last month as they sealed promotion from the Championship, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men ending the second-tier season in style as they also lifted the league title.

49ers executive Paraag Marathe has confirmed they are hoping to reach an agreement over a potential larger investment, with the NFL side having taken an active interest in the South Yorkshire club since the birth of their financial involvement.

When The New York Times asked Marathe whether he was keen on increasing the 49ers stake, he responded: “It’s something that we are absolutely hoping to do.”

Radrizzani has reportedly been on the hunt for new investment in the Whites for some time, with the Italian businessman having held talks with Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund which have so far failed to successfully yield a sale.

Can you score 14/14 in this Leeds end-of-season quiz?

1 of 14 Who did Leeds' highest home attendance of the season come against? West Brom Huddersfield Town Reading Brentford

The Verdict

This intriguing development definitely represents a boost for Leeds as fresh investment would only help them to consolidate their Premier League status next season, with the Whites needing to increase their squad depth over the summer break.

A potential agreement with the 49ers would equip Leeds with some precious financial security which could permit them more freedom in the transfer market, while it is also a potential exit strategy for Radrizzani if he wants to sell the club.

It appears the Italian would still remain at the helm if the 49ers increase their current stake, but he may wish to sell the club in the near future and the 49ers’ continued involvement means Radrizzani has ready-made successors to take over.