Highlights Leeds United under new ownership by 49ers Enterprises since summer 2023.

Denise DeBartolo York is the billionaire owner of 49ers Enterprises and Leeds.

Leeds aimed for automatic promotion push with strong financial backing.

Leeds United have been under new ownership for almost a year now following the full takeover of 49ers Enterprises during the summer of 2023.

The 49ers took full control of the Whites following their relegation from the Premier League. And, after a protracted process, Leeds eventually revealed that the EFL had given the green light for the sale of the club from Andrea Radrizzani to the 49ers, which was "paving the way for the immediate transition of ownership".

On May 24th, 2018, the 'York family', via 49ers Enterprises, bought shares in Leeds to become a minority investor - the 49's Enterprises is the business arm of the NFL side, San Francisco 49ers. They eventually completed a full takeover of the club on June 9th, 2023.

49ers Enterprises source of wealth

Marie Denise DeBartolo York is the American billionaire businesswoman, who is the owner and co-chair of the San Francisco 49ers American football team as well as Leeds through 49ers Enterprises. She is the daughter of the late construction magnate Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. and the late Marie Patricia Montani DeBartolo.

She grew up in a family famous for real estate development, and attended Saint Mary's College of Indiana - a Catholic women's college near the University of Notre Dame. After graduation, she then joined the family business, The DeBartolo Corporation, and became its executive vice president.

Then, in 1994, following her father's death, she became company co-chairman and all 78 DeBartolo malls were sold. In 1996, Simon Property merged with the newly public DeBartolo Realty Corporation, owner of the real estate assets of Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.

They are an American real estate investment trust that invests in shopping malls, outlet centers, and community/lifestyle centers. Through this merger, Denise continued to grow the business through luxury multifamily communities to retail centers and hotels. Not only that, but DeBartolo Development has successfully invested in approximately $5 billion in assets across the U.S. since 2003.

DeBartolo York became operating head of the 49ers in 1999 and remains a board member to this day. However, she and her husband gave over control of the 49ers to their son, Jed York, in 2008.

The task of her company, 49ers Enterprises, and the new-look Leeds hierarchy has been to give Daniel Farke and his coaching team the foundation and squad for an automatic promotion push, which they did in the summer, with Leeds accumulating 90 points in the regular league season to finish third.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90

Andrea Radrizzani was Leeds' chairman and the club's majority owner prior to the summer takeover. In January 2017, he purchased 50 percent of the share capital of Leeds, making him co-owner of the club with Massimo Cellino. On 23 May 2017, Radrizzani himself took full ownership of the club, when he announced the 100% buyout of Leeds from Cellino.

49ers Enterprises previously owned a 44% stake in the club from their 2018 investment and were keen to become the majority shareholders by buying the club from Radrizzani. Eventually, they gained EFL ratification, meaning Paraag Marathe, previously vice chairman and board member of the club, was able to take over as Leeds chairman from the Italian.

However, Angus Kinnear remained in his role as CEO, with Rudy Cline-Thomas named as new vice chairman of the club. They also added the likes of Gretar Steinsson and Nick Hammond to their recruitment team as well.

Leeds' investors have also been joined by other famous faces, with the likes of Jordan Spieth also taking particular interest in the club following the takeover of 49ers Enterprises, alongside huge names in American sports, such as Michael Phelps and Larry Nance. Recent developments have seen Will Ferrell also join the club as one of many minority investors, alongside Leeds fan, Russell Crowe.

49ers Enterprises net worth

According to Forbes, the investment arm are worth a staggering $5.97B (£4.79B) and are the 11th richest sports entity on the globe at the time that figure was estimated. Whilst, according to Deloitte, Leeds pulled in €223.4 million of revenue in 2021/22, with only 17 clubs across the world earning more that year. Around 61 percent of that came from broadcast, but 27 percent was via commercial deals, and the other 12 percent earned on matchday.

That will, of course, have taken a hit following relegation since then, but puts Leeds in a decent financial position when also factoring in parachute payments, and explains the big-money investments in bringing in the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, Ilia Gruev, and Glen Kamara to the club over the summer - all of whom cost at least £5 million.

That doesn't mean next year will see plenty of spending once more, as with Profit and Sustainability and Financial Fair Play rules, many sides are struggling. Leeds should, in theory, be in a better position than most, as the commercial revenue that a club of their size can bring in is vast.