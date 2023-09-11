Leeds United are under new ownership following the full takeover of 49ers Enterprises this summer.

Marie Denise DeBartolo York is an American billionaire businesswoman, who is the owner and co-chair of the San Francisco 49ers American football team as well as Leeds through 49ers Enterprises.

She is the daughter of the late construction magnate Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. and the late Marie Patricia Montani DeBartolo.

The task of her company, 49ers Enterprises, and the new-look Leeds hierarchy has been to give Daniel Farke and his coaching team the foundation and squad for a promotion push.

Andrea Radrizzani was Leeds' chairman and the club's majority owner prior to this summer's takeover. In January 2017, he purchased 50 percent of the share capital of Leeds United, making him co-owner of the club with Massimo Cellino. On 23 May 2017, Radrizzani took full ownership of the club, when he announced the 100% buyout of Leeds from Cellino.

49ers Enterprises previously owned a 44% stake in the club and were keen to become the majority shareholders by buying the club from Radrizzani.

With that deal now approved by the EFL, Paraag Marathe, previously vice chairman and board member of the club, has taken over as Leeds chairman from the Italian.

However, Angus Kinnear has remained in his role as CEO, with Rudy Cline-Thomas named as new vice chairman of the club. They also added Gretar Steinsson and Nick Hammond to their recruitment team as well.

Jordan Spieth is also one of many investors into the club following the takeover of 49ers Enterprises. Michael Schwimer revealed the list of names involved in partnering with Big League Advantage in order to invest in Leeds, including the likes of Spieth, Michael Phelps, and Larry Nance.

Leeds are looking to bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking from the Championship, with the 49ers overseeing that this season, and investing into the first-team squad by bringing in the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara, Joel Piroe, Karl Darlow and Ilia Griev to bolster their ranks this summer.

What is the net worth of the York Family (49ers Enterprises)?

According to Forbes, the investment arm are worth a staggering $5.97 billion (£4.79bn) and are the 11th richest sports entity on the globe.

According to Deloitte, Leeds pulled in €223.4m of revenue in 2021-22, with only 17 clubs across the world earning more that year. Around 61 percent of that came from broadcast, but 27 percent was via commercial deals, and the other 12 percent earned on matchday. That will, of course, have taken a hit following relegation since then, but puts Leeds in a decent finanical position when also factoring in parachute payments.

What are their business interests?

Marie Denise DeBartolo York and her husband John York have since given over control of the 49ers to their son, Jed York.

Their other main business venture is with San Francisco 49ers, a professional American football team based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The 49ers compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member of the league's National Football Conference (NFC) West division.

What are their future plans for Leeds United?

The Daily Mail shared Paraag Marathe’s plans for Elland Road in the near future during the summer, following a successfully completed takeover of the club.

As the report outlines, Leeds have over 20,000 people already possessing season tickets, and a further 20,000 on the waiting list for one.

The plans for Leeds expanding the stadium are said to bring Elland Road up to a 55,000-seater, nearly enough to completely include those on the waiting list.

He will only be able to fulfill this promise by securing the immediate priority of promotion this term.