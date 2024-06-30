Highlights Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray set for Brentford move, offering first-team opportunities.

Leeds may need to generate £100 million in player sales after failing to promote to the Premier League.

Brentford's offer of regular game time and clear pathway to first-team football is crucial for Gray's development.

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is on the verge of a move to Premier League side Brentford, who are offering him first-team football opportunities under Thomas Frank.

Following the defeat to Southampton in the play-off final, the Daily Mail reported that the Whites may have to generate £100 million in player sales following their failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Gray was always likely to be among the most likely, as a player that represents pure profit for Leeds, having come through the academy ranks. Simon Jones, also of the Mail, reiterated Leeds' requirement to raise funds for PSR purposes.

He believed that Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are set to battle it out in the race to sign Gray, whilst Alasdair Gold of Football London is reporting that Spurs and and Leeds are "casting an eye over a number of each others' players this summer" with potential moves in mind, including the likes of Joe Rodon and Oliver Skipp as a part of a potential swap deal including Gray.

FLW exclusively revealed that Brentford were leading the race to sign the 18-year-old on Saturday afternoon, with David Ornstein subsequently confirming that a medical was booked with the Bees for Gray later that day after a £35 million fee was agreed.

Archie Gray's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 52 0 2 Leeds United U-21 26 2 5 Leeds United U-18 11 2 0 England U-21 2 1 0

Leeds United owners challenged following Archie Gray, Brentford transfer agreement

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith has urged 49ers Enterprises to put their money where their mouth is this summer after committing to an unpopular decision to cash in on talented wonderkid Gray.

"It's a huge shock that we're losing Archie Gray after just 12 months of having him in the first-team," Kris told Football League World.

"It really does underline, to me, how huge the financial pressure on the club is - to force this through so quickly, and how swiftly it's developed.

"Brentford are completing an incredible signing, to beat multiple top-flight clubs to the punch here.

"It is probably a solid move for both parties, given that Gray could go straight into their side going forwards; fast-tracking his way in. He'll be playing under a good coach as well in Thomas Frank.

"As for the fee - it has become quite obvious that we have to sell. And getting over £35 million for him - a teenager with one season under his belt - is quite good business, if you think about it.

"However, it's only good business if it is backed up by reinvestment. The 49ers have nowhere to hide now.

"You can't sell a club's once in a decade talent, and one that has such family history embedded into the club after just 12 months, and then not back that up with serious spending to get out of this league."

Leeds' next steps in the transfer market post-Archie Gray

As FLW confirmed on Saturday, if Gray were to leave, it has been explained to us that his priority is with a club that will offer him regular game time and a clear pathway into the first-team.

That is why Brentford were leading the way as they are able to offer Gray the footballing opportunities he requires to continue his development and to continue improving.

Gray's development is the most crucial thing, and he himself will know that the first-team opportunities are there at Elland Road, where they may not be so easy to find elsewhere. However, a side like Brentford are clearly able to offer him more game time than some of the Premier League's elite.

Leeds can't stand in the way of a player with huge potential, especially as their financial situation dictates the need for sales this summer, but Smith is right to suggest that some of the funds raised will need to be put towards an aggressive approach to the transfer market.