Leeds United are thought to be reluctant to sell their striker Patrick Bamford, who is attracting interest from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Earlier today, Alan Nixon reported that John Eustace’s Rovers were interested in bringing the out of favour Bamford to Ewood Park.

However, with Joe Gelhardt’s move to Hull City likely to be finalised in the next few days, the Whites are reluctant to sell Bamford, despite the fact he’s featured just ten times in the league so far in 2024/25.

Bamford is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue, sustained during the draw with Blackburn on New Year’s Day, and Leeds boss Daniel Farke revealed he may not be fit to return until the start of February.

Despite the interest from Blackburn, Bamford looks set to stay at Elland Road for the near future at least.

According to LeedsLive, with Gelhardt’s move set to go through imminently, Farke is reluctant to lose another of his attacking options, even though Bamford has started just once all season in all competitions.

LeedsLive have reported that this stance is only likely to change if the Whites can bring someone in to provide more depth at the top end of the pitch.

However, hurried signings aren’t typically Farke’s style, so Bamford looks likely to have to wait until the summer at least, before getting his move away.

The 31-year-old has scored valuable goals for Leeds over the years, most notably a two-year spell between 2019 and 2021 when he fired Leeds back to the Premier League with 16 league goals, before netting 17 the following year, a tally that is comfortably better than any of his other top-flight returns.

Patrick Bamford Championship Stats 24/25 (As per Fotmob) Apps 10 Starts 0 Minutes 123 Goals 0 Assists 0

He’s played just 123 minutes of league football this season, but will likely have to remain at Elland Road for a little while longer, given that the Whites will be left with just Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph as striking options, should he depart.

Blackburn Rovers interest in Bamford may not cool despite Leeds United stance

Given Blackburn’s need for additional firepower, it’s unlikely that their interest in Bamford will wane as January wears on.

John Eustace’s side are firmly in the play-off picture, despite a run of five games without a win in the Championship.

Currently sat seventh in the Championship, Rovers have impressed this season, with Eustace making the most of a squad which wasn’t tipped for a fantastic season by any means.

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Forshaw became their second addition of the January window on Saturday, with the former Leeds man joining Rovers on a short-term deal.

Eustace will be hoping to add more to his squad and provide them with that extra boost that they need to push for the top six in the second half of the season.

One of the areas that particularly needs to be strengthened is Blackburn’s attack. With just 28 league goals to their name so far, Rovers have scored less than any other side in the Championship’s top-half.

They desperately need more firepower if they are to break into the play-offs and earn themselves a potential shot at the Premier League come the end of the season.

With that in mind, it would be surprising to see Eustace and Blackburn cool of their interest in Bamford any time soon.