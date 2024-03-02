Highlights Leeds and Leicester are fighting for promotion to the Premier League, and should target Celtic's Matt O'Riley for midfield strength.

O'Riley has been exceptional for Celtic, making a strong case for being one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership.

While O'Riley has attracted interest from top European clubs, his preference for regular playing time could tilt the scales in Leeds or Leicester's favor.

Leicester City and Leeds United are in the business end of the season when it comes to securing promotion to the Premier League - and there is one signing who may improve them in the short and long-term that both should be targeting.

It's an enthralling end to a busy campaign, made even more frantic by Leeds' 3-1 win over the Foxes at the end of February, a win that shortened the gap to just six points in the Championship table. The pair are best placed to beat out Ipswich Town and Southampton for the automatic spots, and success would mean a Premier League place.

That would essentially give both clubs huge funds to spend in the summer, and Matt O'Riley of Celtic should be a target they consider re-visiting.

Why Leeds United or Leicester City should revisit Matt O'Riley transfer

O'Riley has been in sensational form for Celtic ever since he arrived at the club in January 2022, but it's this season under Brendan Rodgers where he has truly shot to stardom.

The midfielder has been surely Celtic's best player in the Scottish Premiership season and arguably the best player in the division this season, alongside Rangers' right-back supremo James Tavernier and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, who has been linked with a move to England in the past.

A player equally able to unlock doors and defences in an advanced role or play in the number six position, O'Riley would represent a real catch for any side who are looking for a midfielder to tick all the boxes, which Leeds and Leicester could well be doing.

For the Foxes, Cesare Casadei was recalled by Chelsea late into the loan window and as a result, they are missing a midfielder - and it's somewhat showing, with consecutive losses for just the second time this season at the end of February somewhat rocking the boat in the East Midlands. Casadei was set to leave the Foxes after his loan spell ended in June regardless, but his absence has shown that there is a spot to fill for an all-action midfielder who can play in all roles across the midfield.

In Leeds' eyes, O'Riley could well be perfect in offering genuine competition and a starting role for the here and now. Glen Kamara - an ex-Old Firm foe of O'Riley's - is currently a star central midfielder but others such as Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray especially have been massively beneficial in other areas this season. Gray’s natural adaptation to right-back has seen him earn huge plaudits from across the board, especially after starring against Chelsea in the FA Cup loss - whilst Ampadu has been a superb centre-back since the start of January, with Leeds being captained by the Welshman in their last eight games and conceding just two goals in the process with wins across the board.

O’Riley’s proficiency in the centre of the park surely sees him start ahead of Jamie Shackleton and Ilia Gruev and regardless of the division either club are in, O’Riley would be able to make the step up even to Premier League football to feature in the systems that Farke or Maresca would demand of him in the top-flight.

Matt O’Riley’s chances of moving to Leeds United or Leicester City

O'Riley has been linked with Leicester City and Leeds before, so there is an obvious attraction on their behalf to get a deal done with the Denmark international being in the form of his life at present.

However, there may be one sticking factor in O’Riley’s personal decision to join either Leeds or Leicester - and that is interest from elsewhere. Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have both had bids rejected for his services by Celtic in January, reports suggested - and whilst the Premier League is a huge pull, O’Riley would perhaps find it tough to turn down a move to some of Italy and Spain's biggest sides.

Matt O'Riley - Scottish Premiership stats by season Games Goals Assists 2021/22 16 4 3 2022/23 38 3 12 2023/24 27 11 9

One thing that Leeds and Leicester may have going for them, though, is O'Riley's preference to go wherever he will play football. Moving from Fulham to MK Dons early in his professional career, he waited until he was ready to make a move to Celtic, where he has impressived massively - and so you get the feeling that if Inter or Atletico can't offer him proper first-team minutes, he could well force a move through to the Premier League where he feel he will play more.