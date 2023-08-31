Highlights Leeds United should consider loaning Darko Gyabi to give him the opportunity to gain valuable experience and play consistent men's football.

Gyabi has had limited playing time at Leeds, with only six matches in over a year, and a loan could help him reach his potential.

Leeds has rejected a £4m transfer offer for Gyabi, as they likely want to generate a profit on him in the future and are open to sending him out on loan.

A hectic finish to the transfer window awaits at Elland Road ahead of tomorrow's deadline and that is not limited to incomings.

The Whites can be sure to welcome fresh faces by then, but departures can also be expected as Daniel Farke attempts to trim his squad in certain areas and license a window of opportunity for players on the periphery to go out and play regular first-team football elsewhere.

We've seen evidence of that with Sonny Perkins and Sam Greenwood as of late, with the attacking duo recently penning loan switches to Oxford United and Middlesbrough respectively.

Darko Gyabi is another player who could well be sent out to pastures new imminently and the resolve of Leeds has been tested on that front through an offer from Valenciennes.

How has Darko Gyabi performed for Leeds United?

To date, Gyabi has seldom been afforded chances to show his worth in West Yorkshire.

Having signed for a reported £5m outlay from Manchester City last summer, Gyabi was among the most highly-regarded young properties at the Etihad Stadium and it was felt that Leeds would provide a more transparent and accessible pathway to senior football.

There is every chance that will be forthcoming at some stage, but it has not as of yet with the 19-year-old playing just six matches of competitive action in over 12 months.

Three of these have been in cup competition, while Gyabi has spent a mere one minute on the pitch in the Championship so far this season – appearing as a substitute in the closing stages of his side's thrilling 4-3 victory at Ipswich Town last week.

Valenciennes lodge transfer bid for Leeds United's Darko Gyabi

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth, Leeds have rejected a £4m offer from the French outfit.

Interestingly, Valenciennes are majority owned by Sport Republic, who also own Leeds' second-tier rivals Southampton.

But the figure put forward from Valenciennes, who currently ply their trade in Ligue 2, would have represented a loss for Leeds if accepted given they paid more for Gyabi last year.

Gyabi is a player that Leeds will have no doubt signed to generate a profit on further down the line, so it makes plenty of sense why they have rejected that offer.

They have made their transfer stance clear and it appears as though as the report claims they're open to letting him go out on loan.

What should Leeds United do with Darko Gyabi?

A loan looks like a sensible and beneficial option for all involved.

For Gyabi, it will give him the opportunity to play consistent men's football for the first time in his career and provide an invaluable learning curve away from the club.

Indeed, he could potentially come back to Leeds and feel like a new signing ready to contest for a starting spot, and perhaps even finally realise the promise and potential that has been with him from his days in the North West.

But it may be detrimental to his development if the Whites do not let him go out on loan and leave him playing with the academy for another season.