Leeds United have opened talks with Carlos Carvalhal over potentially becoming the next manager of the club.

The Whites are currently searching for a successor to Sam Allardyce following his brief spell in charge at Elland Road.

According to Esporte, the Championship side have approached the Portuguese coach about the role.

The 57-year-old is currently out of work having departed Celta Vigo, but he has been linked with making the switch to Brazilian side Clube Atletico Mineiro.

How did Carlos Carvalhal fare at Celta Vigo?

The experienced manager joined La Liga club in November, prior to the World Cup break.

Carvalhal initially signed a deal until 2024, but he departed at the end of his first campaign instead having earned a 13th place finish.

A victory over league champions Barcelona on the final day proved decisive with the team only steering clear of the bottom three by three points in an extremely competitive relegation battle.

Following the conclusion of the domestic season, Carvalhal agreed to part ways with the club via mutual consent after just eight months in charge.

What other experience does Carlos Carvalhal have?

Carvalhal has worked in the English game before, previously managing the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

Since departing the Swans in 2018, he has gone on to manage in his native Portugal with the likes of Rio Ave and Braga, before working in Abu Dhabi with Al Wahda.

Leeds are currently searching for a new manager for life in the second tier having been relegated after three years in the Premier League.

A number of names have been linked with the club in recent weeks, including the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Corberan and Daniel Farke, but no clear front-runner has emerged.

It is unclear how far talks have progressed with Carvalhal, but this is a significant step forward in the club’s hiring process.

Would Carlos Carvalhal be a good appointment at Leeds United?

The Portuguese boss would be a risky appointment given his mixed record over the years.

His style of football could be appealing, and may even be suited to a number of the players currently at Elland Road.

But the squad is likely to receive a significant face-lift this summer, so much will also depend on who remains at the club and who comes in.

Carvalhal’s time in England produced some excellent highs but also some considerable lows, so it could be a risk worth taking if he can find his feet from the get go.