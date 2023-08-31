Highlights Leeds United have been active in the transfer window and are looking to make further additions to their squad, including central midfielders Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev.

Leeds have opened talks with Roma for a potential deal involving winger Ola Solbakken, but face competition from other European clubs.

Solbakken, who has played for Bodo/Glimt and Roma, is seen as a potential replacement for Wilfried Gnonto or Luis Sinisterra.

Leeds United have been extremely active in terms of incomings and departures right throughout this summer transfer window, and are showing no signs of slowing down despite the 11pm deadline on Friday night edging ever closer.

Having added to their squad with six confirmed deals in the form of Karl Darlow, Sam Byram Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, and latterly Djed Spence from Spurs on a season-long loan, Daniel Farke is looking to add further to the squad in a bid to push on following a difficult start to the season.

Central midfielders Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev are reportedly set to complete their deals within the next 24 hours, and news has emerged of another potential deal.

Leeds open talks with Roma winger despite interest from elsewhere

The Daily Mail report that Leeds have begun discussions with Serie A side Roma for a deal involving the 24-year-old winger Ola Solbakken.

It states that Solbakken's agent has been in contact with Leeds on Thursday morning but the Whites face competition from European outfits for his signature.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that both Sassuolo and Olympiakos are at the front of the queue for the Norweigan, who is said to be assessing his options ahead of transfer deadline day.

Who is Ola Solbakken?

The 24-year-old began his career at Norweigan Eliteserien outfit Ranheim in the 2018 season, but in the following season he would become a regular, featuring 30 times and scoring on five occasions.

He would then move to Bodo/Glimt, where his performances would also lead to the beginning of his international career.

Solbakken played 24 times and scored three in his first season, before being a key figure in the club's second successive Eliteserien title win in 2021, where he would score 6 goals in 26 league games, before adding another five in ten European matches, including two in a 6-1 rout against his eventual employers Roma.

He would feature 31 times with another six goals in his final season in Norway before making a move to the Italian capital in January on a free transfer.

Solbakken has featured 15 times in total so far for Jose Mourinho's side, scoring on a solitary occasion.

He has also played eight times for Norway, with his only goal for them coming in a 3-1 win against Cyprus in June.

However, he could soon be on his way out, with the aforementioned report stating that Leeds are continuing to make contingency plans if the likes of Wilfred Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra were to move on in the final two days of the transfer window.

Would this signing make sense for Leeds United?

It will be a relief to Leeds supporters that plans are in place should at least one of their two star players leave between now and 11pm on Friday.

Crystal Palace are Everton are both said to be interested in a late swoop for Sinisterra, but it remains to be seen whether a bid will be accepted.

Both he and Gnonto made key contributions in Leeds' 4-3 win at Ipswich on Saturday and featured in the Carabao Cup defeat to Salford. Farke will be keen for both to put a difficult summer behind them and play a big role in aiding an immediate Premier League return but even with limited time left in the window hints of uncertainty still very much remain.

Solbakken should be a player that excites Leeds fans – if he makes the move to Elland Road – but with interest from the continent, they'd do well to win the race.