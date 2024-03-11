Highlights Leeds United are willing to part with defender Rasmus Kristensen this summer.

Kristensen is currently on loan at Roma and is reportedly not in Daniel Farke's long-term plans.

Leeds could also look to sell other players currently out on loan from Elland Road.

Leeds United are open to selling defender Rasmus Kristensen this summer, it has emerged.

The Danish international joined the Whites in the summer of 2022, but could now reportedly leave just two years into a deal that runs until 2027.

Leeds open to offers for Rasmus Kristensen

The above is according to Football Insider, who have provided a significant update on the 26-year-old's future at Elland Road.

According to their report, Kristensen is not likely to fit into Daniel Farke's plans at Leeds United this summer when he returns.

Rasmus Kristensen's career so far, according to Transfermarkt Season Club Appearances 2016 - 2018 Midtjylland 82 2018 Jong Ajax 2 2018 - 2019 Ajax 27 2019 - 2022 Red Bull Salzburg 109 2022 - Present Leeds United 30 2023/24 (Loan) AS Roma 27 Stats correct as of 11/03/24

Kristensen, of course, is currently on loan in Serie A with AS Roma, but is due to return to Yorkshire at the end of the season.

Even if the Whites win promotion to the Premier League, though, there is not set to be a place for Kristensen at the club.

Leeds ready to sell loan stars

As it turns out, Kristensen may not be the only Leeds United player to be offloaded this summer.

In a further revelation made in the Football Insider report, we also learned that the club is looking to sell a number of their current players who are out on loan, giving Daniel Farke the opportunity to strengthen his squad and add more quality to it ahead of a potential Premier League return.

The addition of those better quality players, combined with the fact that Farke is set to show loyalty to his current crop of players, means there is simply no room at the club for most of those currently out on loan.

At present, according to Transfermarkt, Leeds have 13 players currently out on loan.

These are;

Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Maximilian Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin)

Jack Harrison (Everton)

Luis Sinisterra (AFC Bournemouth)

Rasmus Kristensen (AS Roma)

Marc Roca (Real Betis)

Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough)

Cody Drameh (Birmingham City)

Darko Gyabi (Plymouth Argyle)

Sonny Perkins (Oxford United)

Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough)

Ian Poveda (Sheffield Wednesday)

Rasmus Kristensen's AS Roma loan spell

With Leeds reportedly open to offers for Kristensen this summer, the offers that do arrive could depend on his performances for AS Roma.

With that said, it's worth discussing how the Dane is getting on over in Italy.

In fairness to Kristensen, he has played plenty of matches for the Rome-based side, featuring predominantly at right and right-wing-back.

To date, the Dane has racked up 25 Serie A matches, and a further two in the Italian Cup.

Rasmusen has not appeared in the UEFA Europa League, however, due to being left out of the club's squad for that competition.

Roma do not have the option to buy Kristensen inserted in the current loan arrangement between themselves and Leeds.