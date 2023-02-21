Leeds United on the cusp of bringing former Watford figure back into English football

Watford fans will be watching Leeds United with a bit of intrigue between now and the end of the season, with the Whites closing in on appointing Javi Gracia as the club’s new head coach.

Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch earlier this month following a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest and are shelving plans to leave Michael Skubala in caretaker charge of the club after three winless fixtures.

Former Watford manager, Gracia, looks set for a return to English football now and a crack at the top job at Elland Road.

The Athletic are reporting this morning that Gracia is on the cusp of becoming Leeds head coach on what will be a deal until the end of the season, as the club look to retain their Premier League status having lost 1-0 to Everton at the weekend and slipped to 19th.

Gracia, 52, helped Watford to a 14th place finish in 2017/18 after replacing Marco Silva at Vicarage Road. The following season, Watford impressed in finishing 11th in the table and reaching the FA Cup final, albeit losing heavily to Manchester City.

However, in 2019/20, Gracia lasted only four fixtures, having picked up a single point from the 12 available.

Since then he’s managed Valencia and Al Sadd.

The Verdict

Gracia did a great job at Watford over an 18-month period, with the club punching well above their weight in the Premier League and enjoying a memorable FA Cup run in the 52-year-old’s only full season at the club.

In the end, Gracia was unfortunate to lose his job at Vicarage Road, although he wasn’t the first or last to feel harshly treated by the Pozzo’s.

Leeds, then, are getting their hands on a good coach that’s got a good reference from most Watford supporters. Whether that’s enough to prevent them dropping back into the EFL remains to be seen.

