A fresh update has emerged regarding Leeds United's interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is an admirer of the 23-year-old, especially considering he stood out in the German's Norwich City side that won the Championship title in 2021.

The Whites are likely to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with youngster Archie Gray poised to sign for Tottenham and Glen Kamara attracting interest from Stade Rennais.

While Farke would no doubt be interested in reuniting with Skipp at Elland Road, it seems unlikely that a move will materialise this summer, according to football.london.

It is likely that a number of Premier League clubs would be keen on a move for Skipp if he is made available by Spurs this summer. Ange Postecoglou must also make sure he has enough players who can fill their homegrown quota for the Europa League next season before he sanctions a departure for Skipp.

The midfielder has made 106 first team appearances for Tottenham, including 24 games last season, although he is reaching the stage of his career where he will want to be a regular starter.

Farke may hope that his previous relationship with Skipp is enough to convince him to drop into the Championship, although that is highly unlikely with Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

Joe Rodon is expected to return to Elland Road

One player who could be convinced to sign for Leeds despite interest from the top flight is defender Joe Rodon.

The Welsh international spent last season on loan at Elland Road, and is likely to return to the club while Gray goes in the opposite direction as part of a separate deal.

Joe Rodon's 2023/24 Leeds United stats (all competitions); according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 50 0 0

Newly promoted Premier League sides Ipswich Town and Leicester City were reportedly interested in a move for the 26-year-old defender, but it seems as though he will opt to return to Leeds for another season of Championship football.

Ipswich had a £10m offer rejected for the centre-back, so Leeds should feel as though the transfer is a real coup for them despite Gray leaving to join Spurs at the same time.

Skipp would be an outstanding signing

While it looks highly unlikely that Skipp will join Leeds this summer, there is no doubt that Farke will be keeping tabs on the midfielder's availability in case an opportunity presents itself to bring him to Elland Road.

Skipp played 45 games in the Championship for Norwich under Farke during their 2020/21 Championship title-winning campaign, and was instrumental in the middle of the park.

Following news of Gray's impending move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and with the potential of Kamara also departing the club this summer, Leeds must ensure they have enough options in central midfield ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

If it does turn out that Skipp is unattainable for Leeds during this transfer window, they must quickly turn their attention to other targets to avoid being short of options going into next season.

As reported by football.london, Skipp will not be joining Leeds during the current negotiations between the two clubs, but there may be a glimmer of hope that they can attempt to strike a deal later on in the transfer window.