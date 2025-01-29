Leeds United are set to face a considerable stumbling block in their transfer pursuit of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Besiktas intent on retaining the former Premier League star amid interest from the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

The Whites are one of just five Championship sides yet to make any mid-season additions with less than a week remaining of the transfer window, which concludes next Monday.

There is less necessity to do so, of course, with Daniel Farke's side currently sitting at the top of the league table with a three-point advantage over third-placed Burnley, but supporters will still want to see a fresh face or two arriving at Elland Road before the window is up.

However, the chances of pulling off a deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain now appear increasingly slim following a crucial update surrounding his immediate future amid recent speculation.

Leeds United's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain transfer interest as Besiktas, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stance revealed

Leeds' interest in the Besiktas midfielder was first called in a report by The Sun, where it was claimed they were keen to land the experienced ex-England international's services if he was to become available this month.

However, Besiktas are seemingly unwilling to let Oxlade-Chamberlain move on. New boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who will have seen plenty of the midfielder during his time in charge of Manchester United, is reportedly eager to hand more minutes to Oxlade-Chamberlain and gave him just his second start of the league season in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Antalyaspor.

Now, a fresh update from LeedsUnited.News has further outlined the Norweigan's stance on an exit for Oxlade-Chamberlain. As per this report, it's believed Oxlade-Chamberlain is going nowhere in the remainder of the month, such is Solskjaer's eagerness to retain his services.

Solskjaer took over Besiktas last month and seemingly views Oxlade-Chamberlain as a key part of his plans, even though he struggled for game time prior to his arrival. But this stance is sure to be a blow for Leeds, who are now going to find it very difficult to get a deal over the line.

Premier League interest in Leeds United target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

According to reports, Oxlade-Chamberlain also has a number of top-flight suitors, which is perhaps no surprise considering his experience at the very highest level.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's appearances by club across all competitions, as per FotMob, as of January 29 Years Club Division Appearances 2010-2011 Southampton League One 43 2011-2017 Arsenal Premier League 198 2017-2023 Liverpool Premier League 146 2023- Besiktas Süper Lig 36

Relegation-threatened duo Leicester and Wolves have both been credited with an interest, while separate reports have claimed West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Crystal Palace are all lining up bids.

It has been suggested Oxlade-Chamberlain is interested in a Premier League return, which would make it hard for Leeds to win the race for his signature in any case.

But with Besiktas now looking to keep him in Turkey beyond the window, it very much feels as though the Whites will have to look elsewhere.