Leeds United can prize star midfielder Gus Hamer away from Championship rivals Coventry City this summer but will need to make a good managerial appointment first, according to Carlton Palmer.

Palmer believes that the Sky Blues are likely to listen to offers for the Dutchman if he refuses to sign a new contract.

Leeds United keen on Coventry City's Gus Hamer

Football League World exclusively revealed on Saturday that the Whites are plotting an ambitious raid on the Sky Blues - with Hamer their target.

FLW understands that the prospective new owners, 49ers Enterprises, will invest in the squad this summer as Leeds prepare for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League in 2022/23.

The new owners are keen to make Hamer their marquee signing but there is concern that it may be hard to convince the midfielder to move to another second tier club as he is expected to have offers from across Europe this summer.

He could arrive as a potential replacement for Marc Roca, who is closing in on a move to La Liga side Real Betis.

Gus Hamer's Coventry City contract

The 25-year-old has established himself as a central figure at Coventry and one of the Championship's finest midfielders in recent seasons. He offers tenacity out of possession as well as real quality on the ball and in the final third - as his 14 goals and 20 assists over the past two terms show.

Hamer's current Sky Blues contract is set to expire next summer and though the Championship club reportedly open talks over a new deal in March, there has been nothing to suggest that he will sign an extension at the CBS Arena.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Leeds' Gus Hamer hunt

Palmer believes that could play in Leeds' favour but has suggested that they will need to have a good manager in place if they are to convince the midfielder to leave Coventry and head to Elland Road.

He explained: "Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Gus Hamer from Coventry City.

"If it's true that his contract is set to expire next summer and he's refusing a new deal then it's likely that Coventry will listen to offers for him.

"If that's the case then if Leeds get their manager in place and it's a good appointment, then you would never say never in football."

FLW sources have indicated that interviews for the vacancy began on Monday and are set to continue this week.

FLW understands that West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan, Brendan Rodgers, and Daniel Farke are the three preferred candidates but that both Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker are also under compensation.