Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is a target for Leeds United this summer, but the 23-year-old has an asking price of £25 million set by the Black Cats.

According to Football Insider, the Black Cats believe it will be extremely difficult to hold onto the 23-year-old beyond the current campaign, with a contract that expires in 2026. The interest has been vast in Clarke, including from Premier League sides as well as his former club in Leeds.

Not only that, but Clarke's agent Ian Harte believes it's unlikely that the player will put pen to paper on fresh terms, which could force the Wearside club's hand this summer. Clarke has since rejected a new contract from Sunderland amid interest from Southampton and Leeds, according to Football Insider.

Meanwhile, Leeds are "well aware" of the situation of their former academy graduate, who made his senior career debut for the Whites in 2018, according to journalist Mike McGrath. The issue may well come down to cost, despite Leeds raising funds through the sales of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, and Georginio Rutter recently.

Jack Clarke's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (20/08/24) Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 28 2 2 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 0 QPR 7 0 0 Stoke City 14 0 2 Sunderland 113 28 22

Sunderland's Jack Clarke asking price amid interest from Leeds United

Sunderland have set an asking price of £25 million for Clarke amid interest from Leeds, according to TEAMtalk. They report that the Black Cats are looking for a fee similar to the one Leeds received for the sale of Summerville to West Ham United.

Such a fee may deter Leeds from striking a deal, but FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Eddy Bamber believes that a deal could be done for less than the quoted figure, and expects Clarke to move on before the deadline.

He said: "I'd be absolutely devastated if Jack Clarke were to leave, but I totally understand that a £25 million bid is just something that a club like Sunderland can't ignore.

"Especially being in the Championship, where that sort of money being invested wisely can get numerous quality signings and really build the foundations for the future.

"I fully expect around £18 million, whether that be Leeds or a top-flight club. One of those teams is going to put that bid in for him before the 31st of August.

"I think he will be gone, though I have to say I would rather it wasn't Leeds. I know they have more financial muscle now, but I'd rather not sell him to a team in our league.

"I would rather he went to a top-flight club and really showed what he could do there. Whatever he does, I wish the best of luck to him.

"He's been absolutely brilliant for Sunderland."

Sunderland's hopes of retaining Jack Clarke

Of course, a player of Clarke's quality belongs in the Premier League, and Sunderland fans have rightfully felt pessimistic this summer in regard to their chances of keeping Clarke beyond the end of August.

However, the £25 million asking price may be above what they are actually willing to accept, but is a way of driving the fee up as much as possible. A compromise could be found, but Sunderland are rightly asking for a fee close to what Leeds sold Summerville for.

Clarke would replace plenty of Summerville's output, as it could be argued that they were the two best wide players in the division last season. It's certainly ambitious, but it is worth testing the waters and Sunderland's resolve in the final weeks of the window and looking to strike a deal for less than £25 million.