Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has warned the Whites about the obstacles facing them ahead of a January move for Manchester City's James McAtee – suggesting that Pep Guardiola may not want to let him leave and there will be no shortage of suitors if he does.

Daniel Farke is poised to reinforce his midfield in the next window after losing key duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to respective long-term injury setbacks.

Although Leeds took action by signing experienced midfielder Josuha Guilavoqui as a free agent, their options across the middle of the park still appear rather thin and it does feel likely that they'll be welcoming some fresh faces to Elland Road come January.

Leeds are also yet to find a replacement for Georginio Rutter, who left in the summer for Brighton and Hove Albion after his £40 million release clause was activated.

The Frenchman was indispensable last season and played a starring role in their run to the Championship play-off final, meaning his absence has naturally been sorely felt even though Brenden Aaronson has returned to the fold to fill Rutter's position in the team following a mixed loan spell with Union Berlin.

Aaronson was part of the 'bomb squad' amid a mass player exodus in the immediate aftermath of Leeds' relegation from the Premier League and while he has made real inroads to rebuild his career in West Yorkshire, he's not quite the traditional, mercurial attacking midfielder supporters wanted to replace Rutter.

It's well-documented, however, that Leeds made various late and ambitious efforts to offset the departure of the 22-year-old. As revealed by chief executive Angus Kinnear, Leeds unsuccessfully tried for Fabio Carvalho, Emi Buendia, and Man City prospect McAtee, while they also saw a bid turned down by promotion rivals Sheffield United for Gus Hamer.

Paul Robinson's Leeds United, Man City transfer claim involving James McAtee

There's still seemingly life in Leeds' pursuits of McAtee. A recent report published by LeedsLive has revealed that Championship promotion hopefuls are looking to land the talented midfielder on loan for the rest of the season.

A loan would likely work well for Leeds, who could find themselves priced out of a permanent swoop for the ex-Blades loan star. That's because, according to The Guardian, both West Ham United and Fulham are also interested in a deal for McAtee, who could command a fee north of £20 million. It's believed that Leeds simply wouldn't be able to meet that asking price despite selling Rutter for £40 million along with the sales of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.

However, ex-Whites stalwart Robinson has now claimed that Leeds have placed a bid for McAtee, which may spice up a transfer saga already beginning to intrigue. According to Robinson, Pep Guardiola may opt to retain the England youth international in his squad for the rest of the campaign, even though McAtee has currently played just once in the Premier League and looks incapable of forcing his way into the Spaniard's selection thinking.

"Leeds have made an audacious bid for him," Robinson told Football Insider.

"He’s had two really good loans at Sheffield United, West Ham have been in the mix and he’s been linked with Fulham, but it’s not just going to be them.

"And what would they be getting for him in January? £20-25million? £30million? There are a lot of clubs that would take James McAtee, whether it be on a permanent or loan deal.

"But I think Pep Guardiola might be selfish between now and the end of the season and keep him.

"He wants him to be a part of his squad and I think they’re going to need him.

"The amount of injuries this season, you’d have thought he would already have broken into that first-team with the talent he has."

Man City's James McAtee would be an inspired signing for Leeds United

Successfully brokering a deal isn't going to be easy, but it's much simpler to see just why Leeds are seemingly so intensely interested in McAtee's signature.

James McAtee's Sheffield United stats across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 43 9 5 2023/24 32 5 4

At 22, he's a burgeoning young talent with his best years still firmly ahead, but enough evidence has been provided from his two successful loan seasons at Bramall Lane to leave little doubt on the instant impact he could exert for Leeds.

Indeed, McAtee was one of precious few players to emerge from Sheffield United's dismal relegation campaign last time out with any tangible credit in the bank, and the pivotal part he played in their promotion to the Premier League the season before is naturally going to be a driving force behind Leeds' interest.

Capable of playing in attacking midfield, in a deeper central role or even wide-right, McAtee's positional flexibility would be of huge benefit in a squad that has been ravaged by injuries, while his match-winning ability and quality in possession mean he may present Leeds' best chance of adequately replacing Rutter - even if it's just for this season.

Like Rutter, he's at his very best when driving forward at opposition defenders and Leeds perhaps lack high-volume ball-carrying in midfield at the minute, so McAtee's presence would be much welcomed.