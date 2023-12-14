Highlights Pascal Struijk is unlikely to leave Leeds United in January, as he is an important player for the team this season.

Despite a disappointing midweek defeat away at Sunderland, it has been a largely positive period at Leeds United of late.

After some early teething problems under Daniel Farke, the Whites have now established themselves as firm promotion chasers this season, desperately trying to close the gap to Ipswich Town and Leicester City, who currently sit in the top two.

The defeat to Sunderland on Tuesday, in fact, was Leeds' first in eight Championship matches.

One player at Elland Road who has undoubtedly played a big part in that run, and Leeds' wider fine form in general, is central defender Pascal Struijk, who has also been captaining the side of late.

The Belgian-born former Dutch youth international has impressed greatly, but naturally, that brings attention to his ability.

Already this season, for example, journalists have touted Struijk for a move to Premier League side Spurs, and more recently, transfer links have re-emerged with Club Brugge.

The Belgian club showed late interest in Struijk in the summer, but nothing materialised.

Pascal Struijk: Defender 'highly unlikely' to leave Leeds

Despite the above, The Yorkshire Evening Post have reported that Struijk is 'highly unlikely' to leave Elland Road in January.

Indeed, the outlet claims that it is 'highly improbable' that Leeds United will part company with the central defender midway through their Championship campaign owing to his importance to Daniel Farke's team so far this season.

Of course, despite claims that a move is highly unlikely, that does not mean it is impossible, and with big clubs touted and linked, as highlighted above, there is always a chance Leeds could get a bid they cannot refuse.

In that scenario, one Premier League side may have the perfect replacement, though.

Nottingham Forest have ideal Pascal Struijk replacement

If Struijk's departure did arise, Nottingham Forest have two players who would be more than solid additions at Elland Road as the club looks to pursue promotion.

Indeed, both Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna are reported to be available for transfer at the City Ground after being 'banished' from first-team training, with both defenders having been told to train on separate pitches.

Furthermore, it is claimed that both can leave the club when the January transfer window arrives.

Joe Worrall

First and foremost, Joe Worrall would be an excellent candidate to replace Pascal Struijk were he to depart.

Worrall played a key role in Nottingham Forest's promotion-winning campaign in 2021/22, and also played 30 times in the top-flight last season as they retained their Premier League status.

Joe Worrall's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Matches 2016 - present Nottingham Forest 223 2016 Dagenham & Redbridge (Loan) 15 2018 - 19 Rangers (Loan) 32 Stats correct as of 13/12/2023

Officially club captain, Worrall has also skippered the team on several occasions, and could also fill the leadership void that Struijk's Leeds departure could bring.

Scott McKenna

Scottish central defender Scott McKenna would also be a strong option for Leeds to consider if Struijk departs, though.

Like Worrall, the 27-year-old boasts promotion-winning experience, also having played a key part in Forest's promotion to the Premier League.

Scott McKenna's career in numbers, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Matches 2014-2020 Aberdeen 91 2015 Ayr United (Loan) 12 2016 Alloa Athletic (Loan) 4 2016-2017 Ayr United (Loan) 11 2020 - present Nottingham Forest 94 Stats correct as of 13/12/2023

McKenna was a regular in the top-flight last season, too, making 20 appearances before hamstring and shoulder injuries saw him miss much of the second half of the season.

Whether Worrall or McKenna, either would be suitable replacements for Pascal Struijk at Leeds United.

Both boast promotion-winning experience, and know what it takes to get promotion over the line, as well as being quality defenders at Championship level.

Leeds won't want to lose Struijk, but, if he were to depart, the Whites would be foolish not to pick up the phone to Nottingham Forest.